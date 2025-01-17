Winter temperatures mark beginning of prolonged cold spell throughout Spokane area

Spokane-area mountains will block some of the arctic blast that is pushing frigid temperatures south over much of the country this weekend, but the colder temperatures likely will remain here for the duration of winter, according to the long-term forecast.

Daniel Butler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service based at Spokane International Airport, said the artic blast that is hitting Montana, parts of Idaho and much of the country will just miss Spokane.

“Essentially what is happening is a deep low-pressure system over the Hudson Bay and Canada is forming. And, behind that we’ll get a strong high-pressure system forming above Alberta and Saskatchewan,” Butler said. “That allows for much colder arctic air to filter down into the lower 48 states.

“But the arctic air is not making it over the mountains into our area as deep as it is” in Montana and the Great Plains.

Nationally, more than 120 million people live in a zone that will experience subzero temperatures – affecting more than a third of the people living in the United States – while around 30 states and nearly 50 million people could experience temperatures below minus 10 degrees, according to the Washington Post.

The dangerous wind chills and severe levels of cold will drive a risk of hypothermia and frostbite. The plummeting temperatures can cause pipes to freeze and burst, and threaten the power grid. The cold will also be a danger to pets and livestock.

While that cold wave brings danger to millions, the Spokane region has experienced a mild winter up until this weekend. Since early December, the region experienced a wetter-than-normal and warmer-than-normal period to begin the winter, Butler said.

“It’s been a little bit strange,” he said. “I was looking at statistics earlier. It’s been 11 months since we were colder than 19 degrees, which is what we were at Friday morning. It’s unusual to go that long without a temperature below 19 degrees.”

The weather pattern has mostly consisted of rain-snow mixes with daytime temperatures that allowed any snowfall to melt in lower elevations.

Butler explained that the U.S. Geological Survey begins tracking precipitation levels on Oct. 1 to get a reading on likely stream flows and soil conditions for the coming year.

“Our normal precipitation from Oct. 1 is 6.93 inches,” he said. “We are right now at 10.16 inches, so we are doing very well with the water-year precipitation.”

Lasting cold

Butler said the next seven days in Spokane includes colder-than-normal temperatures but not the snow storms that have kept skiers on the slopes.

The predicted La Niña weather pattern, which typically brings colder and wetter weather to the Pacific Northwest, finally has formed, which will affect future forecasts.

The cold, which includes lows in the teens at night, should continue this week with a possible dusting of snow as early as next weekend.

“We just officially entered that,” Butler said of La Niña. “We would expect below-normal temperatures to continue and above-average levels of precipitation once we get out of this little dry period.”

As for dealing with the colder temperatures, Butler suggested that residents dress in layers, cover any exposed skin and limit time outdoors.

Pet owners should also take heed.

“Some breeds of dogs can’t handle to be outdoors for too long,” he said.

Motorists should plan ahead by keeping fuel tanks full and traveling with emergency kits that include a first-aid kit, jumper cables, water and snacks.

Homeowners should check to make sure that any exposed pipes have enough insulation to prevent freezing.

“This is looking to be more of what is to come,” Butler said. “It’s kind of a back-loaded winter of colder temperatures and above-average precipitation.”