Business Beat

Engineering

Stacey Doty has been promoted to chief people officer at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories \in Pullman. Doty has been working at SEL for more than 20 years since graduating from the University of Idaho and most recently was senior vice president of human resources.

Stephanie Schweitzer has been promoted to chief marketing and communications officer for Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman. Schweitzer has been with the company since graduating from Washington State University in 2002, previously working as senior vice president of marketing and communications.

Nicholas Seeley has been promoted to vice president of infrastructure defense at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman. Seeley has worked at SEL since 2004 and previously worked as the senior engineering director of infrastructure defense.

Normann Fischer has been promoted to vice president of research and development at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman. Fischer has been with SEL since 1999, working as a principal engineer focusing on product development.

Wade Gelhausen has been promoted to principal at the Spokane office of DCI Engineers Spokane office. Gelhausen has been with DCI for more than 18 years and previously worked on the Ferris High School Modernization project in Spokane.

Banking

Amber Keen has been hired as Numerica Credit Union’s vice president of the digital experience center. Keen has more than 14 years of experience in the financial industry and was previously vice president for Columbia Bank, working in client services and treasury management.

Nonprofit

Anna Miller has joined the Spokane Partnering for Progress, also known as P4P, as an administrative coordinator. Miller has extensive experience in office administration.

Katelin Bayless has joined the Spokane nonprofit organization Partnering for Progress (P4P) as a developmental coordinator. Bayless previously worked as a corporate manager in the auto industry.

Architecture

Debbie Bravo has been hired as lead interior designer at Architects West. Bravo will oversee the development and growth of Architects West new design studio. Bravo has more than 25 years of experience in the field.