2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt, suspect dead

Associated Press

TACOMA – Two sheriff’s deputies were shot Tuesday south of Tacoma, Washington, and taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said. News outlets reported that a suspect was killed during the event.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter just after 12 p.m. that heavy police activity was happening near the community of Spanaway.

The News Tribune reported that the shooting happened when a SWAT team tried to arrest someone for investigation of a felony assault and that the person deputies were arresting had been detained.

The newspaper later cited the sheriff’s department as saying that the suspect, age 40, had been shot and killed.

Sheriff’s department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss told the News Tribune that one deputy was in “serious” condition and was expected to survive. The other deputy was in “grave” condition, Moss told the newspaper.

Moss said he didn’t know if shots had been exchanged between deputies and the person arrested.

Victor Perez, 51, told the newspaper he was at his screen printing and embroidery business when he heard sirens and saw patrol cars speeding to the scene. He said he heard yells from across the street, but didn’t hear gunshots.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will investigate the incident, according to the sheriff’s department.