The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 53° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Tue., March 15, 2022

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Hockey, AHL

5 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago NHL

Bowling

5 p.m.: PBA: The WSOB Shark Championship FS1

Basketball, college men’s

3:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Bryant vs. Wright St. TRU

4 p.m.: NIT Tournament: Mississippi St. at Virginia ESPN2

6 p.m.: NIT Tournament: Iona at Florida ESPN2

6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Rutgers TRU

Basketball, college women’s

4 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Incarnate Word vs. Howard ESPNU

6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: DePaul vs. Dayton ESPNU

Golf

3:30 a.m. (Thursday): DP World Tour: The Steyn City Championship Golf

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Dallas at Brooklyn ESPN

4:45 p.m.: Dallas at Brooklyn ESPNEWS

7:05 p.m.: Boston at Golden State ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Minnesota TNT

7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle TNT

Soccer, men’s

7 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: Villarreal at Juventus CBSSN

7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: New England at Pumas UNAM FS1

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men’s

3:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Bryant vs. Wright State 700-AM

6:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Rutgers 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.