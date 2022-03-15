On the Air
UPDATED: Tue., March 15, 2022
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Hockey, AHL
5 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago NHL
Bowling
5 p.m.: PBA: The WSOB Shark Championship FS1
Basketball, college men’s
3:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Bryant vs. Wright St. TRU
4 p.m.: NIT Tournament: Mississippi St. at Virginia ESPN2
6 p.m.: NIT Tournament: Iona at Florida ESPN2
6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Rutgers TRU
Basketball, college women’s
4 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Incarnate Word vs. Howard ESPNU
6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: DePaul vs. Dayton ESPNU
Golf
3:30 a.m. (Thursday): DP World Tour: The Steyn City Championship Golf
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Dallas at Brooklyn ESPN
4:45 p.m.: Dallas at Brooklyn ESPNEWS
7:05 p.m.: Boston at Golden State ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Minnesota TNT
7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle TNT
Soccer, men’s
7 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: Villarreal at Juventus CBSSN
7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: New England at Pumas UNAM FS1
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men’s
3:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Bryant vs. Wright State 700-AM
6:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Rutgers 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.