Banks warn about scam activity

Financial institutions, including STCU, reported Friday that customers have reported a sharp increase in scammers trying to trick consumers into revealing account numbers and other sensitive information.

The attacks take the form of bogus emails and texts designed to look like they originate from banks and credit unions, according to a news release. In some cases, fraudsters have taken the additional step of linking to counterfeit websites that can look remarkably similar to a financial institution’s website.

As a tell, financial institutions do not ask customers for their sensitive information.

Consumers who receive unexpected texts or emails that appear suspicious should not click on the links or respond in any way. Instead, they should call their local bank or credit union on numbers listed on their websites.

Another Amazon union vote called

NEW YORK – A second Amazon warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island will have a union election in April, the National Labor Relations Board said Friday.

In-person voting will be held at the facility known as LDJ5 everyday from April 25-29, except for April 26, an NLRB spokesperson said. The count is expected to take place on May 2.

The federal labor board had approved the second union vote on Staten Island earlier this month. Amazon is already facing another in-person union vote March 25-30 at JFK8, a separate warehouse neighboring LDJ5.

From staff and wire reports

The organization effort at both warehouses is being led by the Amazon Labor Union, a group headed by a former Amazon employee who was fired after protesting working conditions at the company in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.