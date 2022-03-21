The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Kootenai County Deputies investigating potential murder suicide in Wolf Lodge Creek area

UPDATED: Mon., March 21, 2022

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

Kootenai County deputies are investigating a possible murder-suicide Monday after a couple was found dead in their Kootenai County home.

At about 10 p.m. Sunday deputies received a call for a welfare check after family members were unable to contact their parents, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrived to the house in the area of Alder Creek Road and Fourth of July Pass and attempted to contact the homeowners. While checking the house, deputies spotted a man and woman who appeared to be unconscious laying on the living room floor.

Deputies entered the home and found Heather MacDonald, 45, and Kevin S. MacDonald, 48, dead inside.

Based on an initial investigation, detectives said the incident appears to be a murder suicide.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.

