Machine Gun Kelly’s new Mainstream Sellout tour with Avril Lavigne headlines Spokane Arena on July 25

Rapper, singer, musician and actor Machine Gun Kelly has announced his Mainstream Sellout tour with Avril Lavigne and Willow, and a date has been scheduled for July 25 at Spokane Arena.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at TicketsWest.com the same day MGK’s new album, “Mainstream Sellout,” is set for release.

The Mainstream Sellout tour is scheduled to stop at 52 arenas across North America and Europe, and it is multiplatinum-selling artist MGK’s first arena tour.

The genre-bending performer, who was born Colson Baker in Houston in 1990, has amassed more than 15.5 billion streams and sold more than 10 million album units.

His hits include “Wild Boy” featuring Waka Flocka Flame, “Till I Die,” “Bad Things” with Camila Cabello, “Home” with X Ambassadors and Bebe Rexha, “I Think I’m OK” with Yungblud and Travis Barker and “My Ex’s Best Friend” with Blackbear.

MGK headlined the new Pavilion at Riverfront in downtown Spokane in October with opening acts Jxdn and Carolesdaughter.

MGK has been dating actress Megan Fox since May 2020, and the couple announced their engagement on Jan. 12.