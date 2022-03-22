Fire at vacant Spokane Valley home is third electrical fire in two days
UPDATED: Tue., March 22, 2022
A fire at a vacant Spokane Valley residence was the third electrical area fire crews responded to in two days.
Firefighters responded to 4721 North Adams Road after a passerby reported seeing smoke at about 6 p.m., according to a news release from the Spokane Valley Fire Department.
The first crews on scene reported light smoke coming from all of the roof vents with no visible fire from outside the building.
Crews searched the building and discovered it was unoccupied. The origin of the smoke was electrical wires in the attic that had started insulation and wood on fire, the fire department said.
The attic was still in the smoldering stage causing large amount of smoke. Structural damage and loss were limited.
The fire department reminded people to say something if they see something, such as the passerby whose early action reduced the damage from the fire.
The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to an electrical fire on Sunday morning on the 6600 block of East Eighth Avenue that was quickly extinguished but displaced one family.
Another likely electrical fire Sunday morning at a North Spokane apartment complex displaced 16 tenants.
