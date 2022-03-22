From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joshua A. S. Smith and Kimberly Costilla, both of Spokane.

Ethan A. Bergeson and Arianna M. Delsman, both of Spokane.

James W. Perry and Tonya M. Lafferty, both of Spangle.

Samuel C. Rogers and Janice K. Pierce, both of Spokane Valley.

Billy J. Lafferty and Samantha J. Kelly, both of Spangle.

Yubin Ning and Wugian Jia, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Thomas Parrish v. Coinbase Global Inc., complaint for damages.

Donald L. Mather v. Tyler M. McCartney, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Winn, Thomas L. and Andrea N.

Armstrong, Corryna R. and Zachary S.

Blizzard, Matthew J. and Stephanie M.

Forsberg, Amanda L. and Drake B.

Stauffacher, Brian E. and Ramos, Dulce M.

O’Shea, Jennifer and Purcell, Thomas E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Austin E. Privett, 26; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and second-degree assault.

Troy S. Pierre, 25; 16 months in prison with credit given for 28 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree vehicle prowling and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Jahiem J. Brewer, 20; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative center, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and violation of order.

Tina M. Murray, 51; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Benjamin D. Foye, 34; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Harold D. Clarke, III

Randy G. Marshall, 57; 43 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree voyeurism.

Judge Julie M. McKay

James A. Lycett, 37; 90 days in jail with credit given for 49 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Jeffery B. Alexander, 52; 33 days in jail with credit given for 33 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Rebecca N. Little, 30; 13 days in jail, driving while intoxicated, reckless endangerment and hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Emily M. Sivorot, 58; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Jay W. Thielen, 51; 60 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Noah H. Wallace, 26; 27 days in jail, vehicle operating refusing police compliance.