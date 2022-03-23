From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Daniel J. Daley and Katherine T. Sweeney, both of Spokane.

Silas N. Ridgway, of Waddell, Ariz., and Cassidy R. Toumala, of Phoenix, Ariz.

Jonathon W. Palmer and Samantha J. Gausin, both of Moses Lake.

Roald P. Hamre and Phoebe L. Salau, both of Spokane.

Alexander L. Arekelian and Kimberly M. Crocker, both of Murrieta, Calif.

Alejandro E. Martinez and Jenna R. Pefley, both of Cheney.

Terry L. Smith and Victoria E. Murphy, both of Spokane.

Peter J. Sowards and Sarah A. Lehman, both of Spokane.

Robert J. Alington and Josephina A. Jamodre, both of Spokane.

Jesse G. Gill and Taylor M. Spicer, both of Spokane.

Jesse D. Todd and Brynn D. Steffan, both of Spokane.

Ian R. Preslar and Amber B. Platz, both of Chattaroy.

Ruben Leshkevich, of Spokane Valley, and Sandra J. Nozdrin, of Beaverton, Ore.

Filbert Ntengurukimana and Elizabeth C. Fundikila, both of Spokane Valley.

Benjamin A. Brand and Nathaniel A. Kelly, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey D. Long and Allison R. Teeselink, both of Spokane Valley.

Shawn M. Herdt and Kennith E. Goolsby, both of Spokane Valley.

Todd M. Hart and Suzie E. Frei, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Sandra A. Duncan v. James Christianson, restitution of premises.

Mirabolante Apartments LLC v. Jillian Andrews, restitution of premises.

Keimle & Hagood Company v. John Eisenman, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Kelly L. Kaminski, money claimed owed.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Harold Salvage, restitution of premises.

Debbie Manley v. Martin Esparza, complaint for damages.

Kyle Moulton v. Spokane International Airport, et al., complaint for damages.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Justin D. Johnson, 31; 58 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Jesse McKay, 46; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Brittnei J. Fawver, 31; 98 days in jail, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

James M. Brislin, 67; 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Egnechles Brown, 39; $350 fine, one day in jail converted to one day of community service, reckless driving.

Joseph A. Faro, 40; 16 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Corey M. Raftis, 29; 52 days in jail, physical control.

Brandon R. Sherman, 46; three days in jail converted to 24 days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Justin W. S. Smith, 37; 16 days in jail, disorderly conduct and malicious mischief.

Judge Donna Wilson

Brandon S. Mead, 30; 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Dylan D. Ott, 23; one day in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Juan D. Saiz, 31; two days in jail, no-contact order violation.