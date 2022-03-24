Spokane Valley Fire roundup: Apartment fire kills dog

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

A dog died in an apartment fire in the 10100 block of East Main Avenue on March 14 after firefighters with the Spokane Valley Fire Department were unable to resuscitate it.

A neighbor called 911 at 7:05 p.m. to report seeing flames in the window of a second-story apartment. The two adults and a child living in the apartment were not at home . Crews who found the dog when they first arrived and searched the apartment for residents were unable to save him, department spokeswoman Julie Happy said.

The cause of the fire was a pot left on the stove. The Red Cross responded to assist the family.

Crews from Spokane Fire and Spokane County Fire District 8 assisted with the fire.

Another fire was reported in the 6600 block of East Eighth Avenue at 5:23 a.m. on Sunday. The residents called to report hearing snapping and popping sounds in the walls, but could not see any fire, Happy said. The engine closest to the fire was busy on a serious medical call, so an engine from Spokane Fire was the first to arrive. The crew could see sparking and arcing and some smoke when they arrived, so they quickly called for additional crews.

The three residents and their dog were able to escape safely. The fire in the single wide mobile home was traced to the location where the electrical power entered the home through supply lines at the electrical panel.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family. Eighth Avenue was closed for several hours while crews worked. A crew from Spokane County Fire District 8 also assisted with the fire.

Other calls March 14-20

March 14: A caller reported seeing a vehicle flipped over on its top on Sprague Avenue outside of Station 6 at 1:07 a.m. Crews could not locate the driver. Multiple power boxes on the side of the road were damaged, as was an electrical pole.

A vehicle fire was reported at Sullivan Road and Indiana Avenue at 3:17 p.m. Several lanes were blocked while the engine compartment fire was put out.

A car hit a pedestrian in the 1200 block of North Bradley Road at 10:23 p.m. The pedestrian sustained a head injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

March 15: A high-speed crash between a school bus and a minivan was reported on Trent Avenue just east of Argonne Road at 10:54 a.m. A person in the minivan had to be cut from the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There were no children on the bus and the bus driver was not injured.

March 16: A crash involving a car and a motorcycle was reported in the 21900 block of East Trent at 10:43 a.m. The caller reported the motorcyclist was injured and the car left the scene.

An apartment fire was reported in the area of Buckeye and Bowdish at 5:38 p.m. The source of the fire was a small pot of grease inside the oven. A crew was able to put out the oven fire with a fire extinguisher.

A crew responded to help Spokane County Fire District 9 with a report of a car that went through a guard rail and over an embankment in the 8300 block of East Bigelow Gulch Road.

Saturday: A possible illegal fire was reported in the 6000 block of North Ormond Road at 3:49 p.m. The resident was burning items in a burn barrel, which is illegal. The resident agreed to put out the fire.

Sunday: A dishwasher fire was reported at Applebees on Pines Road at 11:53 p.m. An employee put the fire out with an extinguisher.

By the numbers: Crews responded to 420 calls the week of March 14-20, including 343 calls for emergency medical services.

Other responses included 23 car crashes, two fire alarms triggered by construction, a report of someone burning a mattress in their front yard and a fire alarm triggered by cooking.