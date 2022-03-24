Things to do in Spokane for March 25-April 1 – Thunder From Down Under, Rebel Junk Spring Market and 10 Influential Women in History

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call and visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m.Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Australia’s Thunder From Down Under – Australia’s hottest export is flaunting a new Neon Nights world tour with an up close and personal interactive experience featuring seductive dance routines, provocative costumes and unforgettable abs. Friday, 8 p.m.; Saturday, 7 and 10 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $29-$39. (509) 481-2800.

61st Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show – Featuring more than 40 dealers selling jewelry, fossils, crystals, minerals, gems and lapidary supplies. Also featuring display cases, faceting demonstrations, children’s activities and hourly door prizes. Cost of admission good for all three days. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $8 general admission; $7 seniors and military; free children 12 and younger.

Rebel Junk Spring Market – Featuring vintage, antique, rustic and farmhouse home décor vendors from across the country. Food and cocktails available for purchase. Advance tickets available at rebeljunk.com. Friday, 6-9 p.m. Kootenai County Fairgrounds, 4056 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene. $10 two-day pass; $5 Saturday only. (208) 765-4969.

Palouse Country Road Trip – Scenic drive through the Palouse with stops along the way including Steptoe Butte, the ghost town of Elberton, Latah Creek and many more. Presented by City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Park Operations Division, 2304 E Mallon Ave. $59. (509) 363-5455.

10 Influential Women in History – In celebration of Women’s History Month, learn about 10 influential women in history and what makes them inspiring. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Wednesday, 11 a.m.-noon. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.