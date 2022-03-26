Coeur d’Alene Downtown Association offers reward leading to arrest of person who vandalized suffragette statue

The Coeur d’Alene Downtown Association is offering a reward for tips leading to the arrest of whoever spray-painted a statue of a suffragette early Friday morning.

The yellow spray paint covers the woman’s face and drips down the middle of her body, according to a photo provided by the Coeur d’Alene Police Department. An X runs through the sign she is holding, which asks for women’s suffrage and the term “BETA MALES” is written in spray paint on the sidewalk the statue is on.

“Beta male” is often used negatively to describe men who are not traditionally masculine or assertive.

Call (208) 769-2320 or (208) 769-2296 with tips, or text keyword “CDAPDTIPS” with suspect information to 847-411.

The Downtown Association is also taking donations for the reward and will deliver the reward if anyone is identified and arrested, officers said. Contact Emily Boyd at (208) 667-5986, or send donations to the Downtown Association at 105 N. 1st St., Suite 100, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814.

The reward fund was up to $1,000 as of Saturday afternoon.