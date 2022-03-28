Washington State prospects Jaylen Watson, Max Borghi among others impress NFL scouts at Pro Day

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review

With the exception of having to formulate an earnest sounding answer to the old standby question “where do you see yourself in five years?”, a dozen recent Washington State football players had an opportunity to go through an extensive job interview with 31 National Football League scouts Monday at WSU’s Pro Day.

Mostly, the Cougar elite got to illustrate what they can bring to an NFL organization.

For the scouts, there were numbers to take back to the home office, like Jaylen Watson’s 4.48 40-yard time, 38.5-inch vertical leap and 11-foot standing long jump; Liam Ryan’s 25 225-pound bench presses and Max Borghi’s 33.5-inch vertical leap off a mere week’s worth of training. Even more for the scouts, there were impressions about actual football playing and athleticism to be created.

Cornerback George Hicks surely helped his standing, as did every receiver who snatched a pass with quiet hands, opposed to a loud smack, and quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, who led receivers perfectly, put big air under 50-yard corner routes and spun tight spirals over the middle with velocity while rolling out per the demands of scripted throws.

“J.G was spinning the ball. I think he had a lot of impressive throws. There were a lot of ooh’s and ahs’, as well,” said Watson.

A common theme for the Cougars participating was delight in showing off one last time with teammates.

“Cougars always find their way back home. I’m happy I’m here,” Borghi said afterwards.

“I’m truly happy I could finish it out one last time with my brothers,” Watson said.

Several talked about nerves leading up to what could be a big data point for deciding their football-playing futures. However, they all came back to the notion that the position drills that concluded Pro Day simulated football, and they were football players.

“I had a few phone calls last night. I was nervous. I can’t lie,” said wide receiver Calvin Jackson. But once the workout began, he got comfortable and settled in. “I’ve been doing this all my life.”

Watson added: “At the end of the day, it’s just football.”

Wide receiver Travell Harris acknowledged “you definitely got a little jitters. … Once you got going, it’s football at the end of the day.

“Overall, it was a great day for the Cougs.”

Offensive lineman Abraham Lucas contrasted the WSU event to the NFL Combine he participated in earlier this month in Indianapolis. He appreciated the supportive atmosphere in Pullman provided by about 100 onlookers, former teammates and agents.

“It was a lot more toned down here than at the combine. There was a lot more adrenaline at the combine,” he said.

Along with Watson, Borghi, Hicks, Harris, Jackson, Guarantano, Ryan and Lucas, defensive backs T.J. Hill and Daniel Isom, running back Deon McIntosh and linebacker Jahad Woods took part in the event.

Isom and Ryan are still recovering from recent surgeries and did not participate in all the running and jumping drills.

Borghi has just recovered from a high ankle sprain. He noted that while his teammates spent the past two months training for the Pro Day, he was rehabbing his injury.

“It feels like this is the whole world, the biggest job interview ever. But I’ve got four years of tape,” he said.

“I’m athletic. I was able to put up good enough times. But I know I could have done a lot better.” He posted a best of 4.52 seconds in his 40.

“I’m fine with my numbers. They were good enough to check the box. All I need is an opportunity, and I’ll make the most of that,” he said, and he surely spoke for all his hopeful teammates when he added “get me into mini-camp. I’ll show what I can do.”