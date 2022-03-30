Gonzaga’s Drew Timme finalist for Wooden Award, joins Chet Holmgren on Wooden All-American team

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme is one of five finalists for the Wooden Award and he’s joined by teammate Chet Holmgren on the Wooden All-American team.

Timme, Ochai Agbaji (Kansas), Keegan Murray (Iowa), Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky) and Johnny Davis (Wisconsin) are finalists for the Wooden Award, presented annually to college basketball’s player of the year.

Gonzaga was the only school with two players on the Wooden All-American team, which consists of the top 10 in voting for the Wooden Award. Timme is a repeat selection.

Timme averaged 18.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for Gonzaga, which finished 28-4 after falling to Arkansas 74-68 in the Sweet 16 last week. The 6-foot-10 junior forward made 60.9% of his attempts inside the arc.

Timme won the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award last season and is a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award this season. Timme is GU’s all-time leading scorer in NCAA Tournament games with 204 points. His average of 22.7 points per game ranks second behind Dan Dickau’s 23.5.

Timme was named West Coast Conference Player of the Year.

Holmgren’s 117 blocks equaled Brandon Clarke’s single-season school record. The 7-footer from Minneapolis averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He connected on 73.7% of his attempts inside the arc and 39.0% on 3-pointers.

Holmgren is a Malone Award finalist. He’s also a finalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year along with Tshiebwe, Auburn’s Walker Kessler and Duke’s Mark Williams. Holmgren was also selected the WCC’s newcomer and defender of the year.

Others named Wooden All-Americans include Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin and Auburn’s Jabari Smith.