Stream on Demand: Sarah Lancashire is a bubbly Julia Child in ‘Julia’

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

Sarah Lancashire is all bubbly exuberance as Julia Child in “Julia” (TV-MA). The eight-episode limited series takes on the life and career of the woman who pioneered the modern cooking show and her loving marriage to a supportive husband (David Hyde Pierce). Three episodes available, new episodes on Thursdays. (HBO Max)

The darkly humorous espionage drama “Slow Horses” (TV-MA) stars Gary Oldman as a brilliant but rebellious British Intelligence veteran who leads a team of MI5 rejects. Kristin Scott Thomas co-stars as his warily supportive boss. Two episodes available, new episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)

Oscar Isaac brings one of the lesser-known heroes of Marvel Comics to the small screen in “Moon Knight” (TV-14) playing a man with dissociative identity disorder who shares a body with a mercenary. It’s a superhero show with a twist of psychological drama and ancient Egyptian gods. New episodes on Wednesdays. (Disney+)

“The Girl From Plainville” (TV-MA), a limited series inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter, who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself through texts, stars Elle Fanning. Three episodes available, new episodes on Tuesdays. (Hulu)

Two sets of parents (Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney and Ann Dowd) meet in a church basement after a tragedy has torn their lives apart in “Mass” (2021, PG-13), a powerful drama of loss, guilt anger, and forgiveness. The cast won the ensemble prize at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. (Hulu)

Remembrance and flights of fancy intertwine in “Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood” (2022, PG-13), Richard Linklater’s animated tall tale of a man (Jack Black) who recalls his childhood as an elementary school astronaut secretly sent to the moon by NASA. (Netflix)

Kenneth Branagh is back as Agatha Christie’s detective Hercule Poirot in “Death on the Nile” (2022, PG-13). This murder occurs during the lavish honeymoon cruise of a beautiful heiress (Gal Gadot) and her new husband (Armie Hammer) on a ship loaded with likely suspects. (Hulu and HBO Max)

Director Judd Apatow mines the pandemic for humor in “The Bubble” (2022, R), a comedy set at a British hotel where the cast of a big dinosaur adventure spectacle attempt to finish their film while in lockdown. (Netflix)

Correction: “Outer Range” was incorrectly listed last week. It debuts on Amazon Prime on April 15.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

The animated-musical sequel “Sing 2” (2021, PG) features the voice and music of Bono as a reclusive rock star. Also on VOD and disc and at Redbox.

Hulu

If you missed “The Oscars” (TV-14) on Sunday, you can stream the entire event.

HBO Max

“Moonshot” (2022, TV-14) is a science-fiction romantic comedy starring Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse as college students who stow away on a space shuttle.

Disney+

“Better Nate Than Ever” (PG) stars Rueby Wood as a middle school theater kid who travels from Pittsburgh to New York to follow his Broadway dreams.

Other streams

Léa Seydoux plays a superstar TV journalist in “France” (France, 2021, not rated, with subtitles), Bruno Dumont’s tragicomic satire of contemporary news media. (Criterion Channel)

New on disc and at Redbox

“Sing 2,” “Marry Me”

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and television can be found at streamondemandathome.com.