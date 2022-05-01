The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets MLB

5 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root

8 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Oakland MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:30p.m.: Philadelphia at Miami TNT

7 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix TNT

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: Boston at Carolina ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Toronto ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Minnesota ESPN

7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Edmonton ESPN2

Soccer, men

Noon: Premier League: Brentford at Manchester United USA

Monday’s Radio Schedule

Baseball, college

3:30: Washington at Gonzaga 1510-AM

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

