On the Air
Sun., May 1, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets MLB
5 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
8 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Oakland MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:30p.m.: Philadelphia at Miami TNT
7 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix TNT
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: Boston at Carolina ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Toronto ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Minnesota ESPN
7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Edmonton ESPN2
Soccer, men
Noon: Premier League: Brentford at Manchester United USA
Monday’s Radio Schedule
Baseball, college
3:30: Washington at Gonzaga 1510-AM
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
