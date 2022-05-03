The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Day 66° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Two men arrested in stolen RV with ‘large quantities’ of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and meth

UPDATED: Tue., May 3, 2022

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

Two men arrested Monday night in north Spokane were found in a stolen RV full of illicit drugs.

A citizen reported spotting a stolen RV trailer they had seen in a social media post on the 1100 block of East Bismark Avenue, Monday evening, according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department. Police responded to the area at about 8:30 p.m. and confirmed the trailer was stolen.

Inside, they found Matthew McNeil, 48, and Daniel Skjold, 31. Both men have 21 felony convictions.

Officers searched the trailer with the owner’s permission and found large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and “mexi” fentanyl pills. Two guns, one of them reported stolen, also were found inside.

McNeil was arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing the firearms, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, theft and possession of stolen property.

Skjold was arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing the firearms and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety