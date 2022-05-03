Two men arrested in stolen RV with ‘large quantities’ of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and meth

Two men arrested Monday night in north Spokane were found in a stolen RV full of illicit drugs.

A citizen reported spotting a stolen RV trailer they had seen in a social media post on the 1100 block of East Bismark Avenue, Monday evening, according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department. Police responded to the area at about 8:30 p.m. and confirmed the trailer was stolen.

Inside, they found Matthew McNeil, 48, and Daniel Skjold, 31. Both men have 21 felony convictions.

Officers searched the trailer with the owner’s permission and found large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and “mexi” fentanyl pills. Two guns, one of them reported stolen, also were found inside.

McNeil was arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing the firearms, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, theft and possession of stolen property.

Skjold was arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing the firearms and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.