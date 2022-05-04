District playoff tournament brackets set for baseball, boys soccer

The brackets are set for District 8 baseball and boys soccer tournaments.

Here’s a look at where the Greater Spokane League teams are seeded in those tournaments against teams from the Mid-Columbia Conference hoping to punch tickets to state.

Baseball

4A (two to regionals): All three GSL teams qualify. Sixth-seeded Lewis and Clark (7-13, 6-12) travels to face Hanford in the play-in game on Thursday.

Fourth-seeded Central Valley (9-12, 9-9) faces Chiawana in a first-round game in Kennewick on Saturday, and the winner will take on top-seeded Kamiakin later in the day in a semifinal. Second-seeded Gonzaga Prep (15-6, 13-5) hosts the winner of Richland and the play-in winner in a semifinal on Saturday.

The district championship and second-place bracket games are May 14.

3A (three to regionals): Five GSL teams qualify. First-round games are Saturday at 1 p.m., semifinals on Tuesday, final and third-place games on May 14.

University (17-3, 16-2) beat CV on Tuesday to earn the top seed and hosts eighth-seeded Ferris (5-13, 5-13). Third-seeded Mt. Spokane (17-3, 16-2) hosts Southridge, fifth-seeded Mead (15-5, 14-4) travels to Walla Walla and seventh-seeded Cheney (8-12, 8-10) plays at second-seeded Kennewick.

2A (two to regionals): The 2A teams still have one last regular-season doubleheader to play on Saturday before seeds are determined. The bottom four teams play loser-outs at higher seed on Wednesday. The semifinals and championship games are on May 14 at the No. 1 seed.

Entering the final games, West Valley (15-3, 12-1) has a one-game lead over Shadle Park (15-3, 11-2) for first place and holds the head-to-head tiebreaker. WV hosts third-place Pullman (8-11, 7-6) and Shadle travels to Clarkston (6-10, 3-10) on Saturday.

Boys soccer

4A (three to state): All three GSL teams qualify. Sixth-seeded Gonzaga Prep (6-8, 5-4) hosts Kamiakin in the play-in game on Thursday at 5 p.m., with the winner advancing to face Chiawana on Saturday. Fourth-seeded Central Valley (5-6-1, 5-4) hosts Richland in a first-round game Saturday. Second-seeded Lewis and Clark (11-3, 6-3) plays in a semifinal on Tuesday.

The district championship is May 12 and the third-place game in May 14.

3A (three to state): Five GSL teams qualify. First-round games are Saturday, semifinals are Tuesday, and championship and third-place games are May 14.

Top-seeded North Central (11-2, 7-2) hosts eighth-seeded University (7-6, 3-6) and third-seeded Mead (7-4-1, 6-3) earned a home game against Hermiston. Fifth-seeded Mt. Spokane (6-5, 5-4) travels to Southridge and seventh-seeded Ridgeline (8-5, 4-5) plays at MCC champion Kennewick.

2A (one to state): First round Thursday, semifinals Wednesday, championship May 14.

Third-seeded Rogers (5-9, 4-6) hosts sixth-seeded Clarkston (1-9, 1-9). The winner will face second-seeded West Valley (11-4, 8-2) in a semifinal. Fourth-seeded Shadle Park (6-9, 4-6) hosts fifth-seeded East Valley (4-10, 3-7). The winner faces regular-season champ Pullman (13-2, 10-0) in a semifinal.

Other sports

Softball: There are a few regular-season games to sort out. The 4A tourney opens with the play-in game on May 12 and runs through the championship and third-place games on May 21.

The 3A tournament is May 14, 18 and 21 with three bids to state. The 2As get two bids and play May 17 and 21.

Track: The GSL qualifying championships are May 13-14 and the District 8 championships are May 21 at Central Valley.

Tennis: Districts for 4A and 3A run Monday through May 13. The 4A finals are Wednesday and the 3A finals are Thursday with seeding matches to follow.

Golf: 4A districts are May 16-17 at Horn Rapids GC in Richland. 3A districts are May 16-17 at Liberty Lake and Spokane Valley GCs.