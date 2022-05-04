Prep roundup: Abbie Amend homers, strikes out 15 for Freeman; Lakeside track clinches league titles

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Fastpitch Softball

Freeman 6, Newport 1: Abbie Amend went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs and struck out 15 in a complete game and the Scotties (15-4, 9-4) beat the visiting Grizzlies (2-9, 1-9) in an NEA game.

Lewiston 9, Lake City 2: Taryn Barney went 2 for 4 with a homer and a double and the visiting Bengals (16-6, 13-4) beat the Timberwolves (5-14, 4-11) in the first game of an Inland Empire doubleheader. Jenika Ortiz went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs and Kaitlin Banks went 2 for 3 with an RBI and struck out 11 for Lewiston. Layla Gugino went 2 for 4 with a home run for Lake City.

Lewiston 13, Lake City 5: Taryn Barney went 4 for 5 with two home runs and three RBIs and the visiting Bengals (17-6, 14-4) swept the Timberwolves (5-15, 4-12). Loryn Barney went 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs for Lewiston. Layla Gugino went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Lake City.

Timberlake 24, Priest River 0: Logan Walsh went 3 for 5 with a home run, double and five RBIs and the Tigers (1-10, 1-7) shut out the visiting Spartans (1-10, 1-7) in the first game of an Intermountain League doubleheader. Lily Carhart went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for Timberlake.

Timberlake 29, Priest River 3: Acacia Pecor struck out 11 in a complete game and went 2 for 3 with a triple and five RBIs and the Tigers (19-4, 12-2) swept the visiting Spartans (1-11, 1-8). Logan Walsh went 3 for 4 with a double and five RBIs for Timberlake. Jaylein Zylstra went 1 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for Priest River.

Boys Tennis

Freeman 3, Riverside 2: No. 1 singles - Eli Mounts (Fre) def. Carter Thomas 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles - Jayden Lentz/Johnny Chadduck (Fre) def. Tyce Lyons/Gavin Garrison 7-6, 4-6, 6-1.

Girls Tennis

Freeman 3, Riverside 2: No. 1 singles - Hayley McDonald (Riv) def. Ava Mounts 6-2, 6-2. No. 1 doubles - Abby Bryant/Ashley Boswell (Fre) def. Sam Riggles/Grace Waddell 7-5, 6-2.

Colville 4, Medical Lake 1: No.1 singles- Shaylee Davis (Col) def. Aubrey Wiley 6-3, 6-3. No.1 doubles- Meghan Rhodes/Abby Lytle (Col) def. Alanyah Bender/ Jasmine Lundberg, 7-6 (9-7), 6-0.

Deer Park 3, Newport 2: No.1 singles- Carmen Kiewert (DP) def. Sarah Goodman 4-6 6-0 6-0. No.1 doubles- Rebecca Bundy/Carlie Bundy (DP) def. Mena Homar/Sophia Stott 6-2 6-4.

Track and Field

GSL 2A No. 4 East Valley at West Valley: Boys- West Valley 103, East Valley 41. Girls- East Valley 92, West Valley 58.

Medical Lake at Lakeside: Boys- Lakeside 95, Medical Lake 50. Girls- Lakeside 92.5, Medical Lake 57.5. The Eagles clinched the league title for boys and girls.