10 under $10 for May 6-13 – Vytal Movement Dance, Leslie Lambert, Dry Fly and Master Gardeners

1 Soar Into Summer – daily through May 30, Avenue West Gallery, 907 W. Boone Ave., Suite B. Members of the community are invited to decorate woodcut butterflies provided by Avenue West Gallery. Pieces returned to the gallery by May 30 will be displayed through June. Artists of all ages are welcome to participate. For more information, visit avenuewestgallery.com or call (509) 838-4999. Admission: $5

2 Leslie Lambert – daily through May 28, Liberty Gallery, 402 W. Main Ave. Watercolor artist Leslie Lambert continues showing her latest collection at the Liberty Gallery inside Auntie’s Bookstore. For more information, visit potteryplaceplus.com and select the Liberty Gallery tab at the top of the page. Admission: FREE

3 Dry Fly Artist Studio Tour – daily through May 29, 1021 W. Riverside Ave. Dry Fly Distilling Tasting Room hosts the Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour preview. For more information, visit dryflydistilling.com or call (509) 489-2112. Admission: FREE

4 Master Gardeners Garden Fair & Plant Sale – Noon Saturday-Sunday, 222 N. Havana St. Located at Washington State University Extension Office, this garden fair and plant sale will benefit local educational programs, maintain horticultural demonstration beds, support community gardens and keep the master gardener volunteer program strong.” Shopping opens to the public Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit wsu.edu and search “Master Gardeners” or call (509) 335-3564. Admission: FREE

5 “Blue Doors and Dragons” – 730 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The latest production from Blue Door Theatre, “Blue Doors and Dragons” is an improvised comedy show inspired by table-top RPGs and the “roll of the dice.” For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com or call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

6 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

7 Home With Vytal Movement Dance Co. – 5 p.m. Friday, Vytal Movement Dance Co., Symon’s Bloc, 7 S. Howard St., Suite 200. Vytal Movement Dance Co. will host an opening reception and dance performance at its new downtown studio. Featured performances will include “Working Title: Duck, Duck, Goose” and “The Space Between,” taken from the recent concert “Together We Dance.” Both dances will be shown twice between 5 and 7 p.m. The space will also be showcasing paintings by Grace Barnes and photography by dancer Christopher Lamb. For more information, visit vytalmovement.org. Admission: FREE

8 Contra Dance at the Woman’s Club – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. Spokane Folklore Society presents an evening of contra dance at the Woman’s Club of Spokane. Dancers at all levels are welcome. Beginners or anyone hoping for a refresher should come 15 minutes early for a lesson. First-time dancers get a coupon for a free dance night. Students with ID get in at member pricing. For more information, visit spokanefolklore.org. Admission: $10 for general admission; $7 for members, dancers ages 18 and younger.

9 Haze – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Classic rock variety group Haze visits the Moose Lounge. This event is ages 21 and older. For more information, visit Moose Lounge on Facebook or call (208) 664-7901. Admission: FREE

10 Monday Night Blues Jam – 7 p.m. Monday, Eichardt’s Pub, Grill, & Coffee House, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Host John Firshi invites local musicians to join him onstage at Eichardt’s Pub for an evening of blues. For more information, visit eichardtspub.com. Admission: FREE