Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Ben Hippauf scores twice, North Central boys soccer tops University in district opener

UPDATED: Fri., May 6, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Boys soccer

North Central 2, University 0: Ben Hippauf scored twice, including an insurance marker in the 61st minute, and the top-seeded Wolfpack (12-2) blanked the eighth-seeded Titans (7-7) in a District 8 3A first-round game.

Jason Kruse made five saves for NC, which advances to a semifinal on Tuesday. The game was delayed an hour and a half due to lightning.

Softball

Mead 11, Ferris 1: Kennedy Sather went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs and the Panthers (13-5, 13-3) beat the visiting Saxons (11-7, 9-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Campbell Brose went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs for Mead.

Mt. Spokane 16, Central Valley 2: Willow Almquist went 3 for 5 with a grand slam and five RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (13-5, 13-3) beat the Bears (8-10, 8-8) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Jessica Waters went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

Cheney 19, Ridgeline 2: Maddie McDowell went 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and struck out 11 in a five-inning complete game and the visiting Blackhawks (9-9, 9-7) beat the Falcons (3-13, 3-13) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Pyper Cagle went 3 for 3 with two RBIs while Parker Cagle went 2 for 3 with a double for Cheney.

Baseball

Chewelah 10, Asotin 0: Zach Bowman struck out 10 in a six-inning no-hitter and the Cougars (17-2, 14-2) blanked the Panthers (9-10, 7-9) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader. Bode Katzer went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Chewelah.

Chewelah 12, Asotin 1: James Macrae struck out 11 with no walks in a five-inning complete game and the Cougars (18-2, 15-2) swept the Panthers (9-11, 7-10).

Colfax 14, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 6: Ryan Henning went 2 for 5 with a triple, two runs and three RBIs and the Bulldogs (9-9) beat the Broncos (8-12) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader. JD Peterson allowed no earned runs and struck out seven over six innings for Colfax.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 6, Colfax 5: Chase Galbreath went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs and the Broncos (9-12) split with the Bulldogs (9-10). Owen Telecky struck out 12 over 4 1/3 innings for LRS. Ryan Henning homered and Cody Inderrieden knocked in three for Colfax.

