Prep roundup: Ben Hippauf scores twice, North Central boys soccer tops University in district opener

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys soccer

North Central 2, University 0: Ben Hippauf scored twice, including an insurance marker in the 61st minute, and the top-seeded Wolfpack (12-2) blanked the eighth-seeded Titans (7-7) in a District 8 3A first-round game.

Jason Kruse made five saves for NC, which advances to a semifinal on Tuesday. The game was delayed an hour and a half due to lightning.

Softball

Mead 11, Ferris 1: Kennedy Sather went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs and the Panthers (13-5, 13-3) beat the visiting Saxons (11-7, 9-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Campbell Brose went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs for Mead.

Mt. Spokane 16, Central Valley 2: Willow Almquist went 3 for 5 with a grand slam and five RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (13-5, 13-3) beat the Bears (8-10, 8-8) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Jessica Waters went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

Cheney 19, Ridgeline 2: Maddie McDowell went 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and struck out 11 in a five-inning complete game and the visiting Blackhawks (9-9, 9-7) beat the Falcons (3-13, 3-13) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Pyper Cagle went 3 for 3 with two RBIs while Parker Cagle went 2 for 3 with a double for Cheney.

Baseball

Chewelah 10, Asotin 0: Zach Bowman struck out 10 in a six-inning no-hitter and the Cougars (17-2, 14-2) blanked the Panthers (9-10, 7-9) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader. Bode Katzer went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Chewelah.

Chewelah 12, Asotin 1: James Macrae struck out 11 with no walks in a five-inning complete game and the Cougars (18-2, 15-2) swept the Panthers (9-11, 7-10).

Colfax 14, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 6: Ryan Henning went 2 for 5 with a triple, two runs and three RBIs and the Bulldogs (9-9) beat the Broncos (8-12) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader. JD Peterson allowed no earned runs and struck out seven over six innings for Colfax.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 6, Colfax 5: Chase Galbreath went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs and the Broncos (9-12) split with the Bulldogs (9-10). Owen Telecky struck out 12 over 4 1/3 innings for LRS. Ryan Henning homered and Cody Inderrieden knocked in three for Colfax.