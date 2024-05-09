Mead’s Josie Mattox, Lexi Mattox find success on tennis court as individuals, team

Mead Panthers tennis standouts Josie Kellogg, left, and Alexis Mattox pose for a photo at Mead High School on May 3. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

By Samantha DiMiao For The Spokesman-Review

A large speaker blares pop music over the howl of a strong wind, the whoosh of racquets and the repetitive bounce of a light ball. Then, the giggle of a high school athlete who misses a return followed by the uproarious laughter of her doubles partner.

Though Mead High School’s tennis practice seems like it’s all fun and games, junior Josie Kellogg and sophomore Lexi Mattox have put an abundance of time, effort and passion into the sport, leading them to an undefeated season as a duo (12-0). As singles players, Mattox holds a record of 28-0 and Kellogg follows closely at 27-1.

This unstoppable partnership was built about a 1½ years ago. The two clicked almost immediately.

Since then, their shared value of having a growth mindset has propelled them toward greatness.

“They’re different doubles players now than they were four months ago just from constantly striving to be better,” Mead coach Jon Wrigley said.

Although Mattox came in as the No. 1 singles player as a freshman, she admits that her undefeated record this season is vastly different from her performance last season.

“I made big leaps this year, which I’m really proud of,” Mattox said. “I’m proud of the work that I’ve put in and that I’m going to keep putting in.”

Kellogg has also made incredible strides in her game. She started out as the last addition to a completely rebuilt team, but she was always the last one on the court at night.

The coaches would observe as she hit serve after serve following an already long practice. She would hit 15 consecutive great shots and then be frustrated at missing the 16th.

“It’s that level of drive that makes her great,” Wrigley said. “That’s why she’s turned from a bottom varsity player on a rebuilding team to one of the top players in the league now.”

With only one senior on the team this year, Kellogg and Mattox have been challenged to step up as leaders – and both have excelled at the task. Kellogg is known as the on-the-court energy. She’s fun, engaging and the “heartbeat of the team,” according to Wrigley. Mattox leads with her passion for the game. You can feel her love for it just talking to her.

They have different approaches when it comes to practice, but both styles work, considering their records. Kellogg is more laid-back and easygoing. She plays for the pure enjoyment of the game.

“I literally am just here to have fun and goof off,” Kellogg said. “But also in the back of my head is like, ‘You have to try.’ ”

Mattox practices how she wants to play in a match. No matter how she is feeling that day, she focuses on one thing that she can improve, whether it’s showing up a little early, perfecting her serve or keeping her eye on the ball.

“Every time I’m on the court, I have to lock in,” Mattox said. “Or else I’m not going to perform the way that I want to.”

Although they both played other sports growing up, their hearts led them back to tennis.

Kellogg took a long break from the sport from about 10 years old until freshman year, during which she played soccer, basketball and volleyball. Mattox has been playing since she was about 7, but she also participated in basketball, track, soccer, gymnastics and taekwondo. Their love for tennis is so expansive that they recommend others play it in their leisure time.

“You have to commit,” Kellogg said. “If you’re not good at it, who cares? Have fun – that’s what the sport’s for.”

“You don’t have to be playing like Carlos Alcaraz in order to enjoy yourself,” Mattox said.

Kellogg and Mattox plan to take their enjoyment of the game and everything they’ve learned through Mead’s tennis program with them in the future.

They both hope to play not only in college but for the rest of their lives.

“I still play with my doubles partner from high school, and I hope they have the same relationship,” Wrigley said. “If they’re playing 20 years from now, I’ve done something right.”