Business Beat
Sun., May 8, 2022
Banking
Marty Gonzales has been promoted to vice president of organizational alignment at Numerica Credit Union. Gonzales will oversee the organization’s strategic alignment program and coaching of department leaders in the four regions Numerica serves.
Business
Matt Forge has been named CEO of Pullman Regional Hospital. Forge previously served as the president and CEO of Osceola Medical Center in Osceola, Wisconsin. After earning a bachelor’s in business from the University of Idaho, Forge completed his master’s in health care administration from the University of Minnesota.
Honors
Numerica Credit Union has been awarded the Raddon’s Crystal Performance award for the second year in a row. To receive the data-driven award, credit unions are analyzed on financial aspects, product performance and member household relationships.
