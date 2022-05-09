The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Oakland at Detroit (Game 1) MLB

4 p.m.: Boston at Atlanta TBS

6:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Diego MLB

6:40 p.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA Playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Miami TNT

7 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix TNT

Hockey, NHL

3:30 p.m.: 2022 Draft Lottery ESPN

4 p.m.: Boston at Carolina ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Toronto ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Minnesota ESPN

7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Edmonton ESPN2

Lacrosse, Men’s

5 p.m.: Premier Lacrosse League Draft ESPNU

Soccer, Men’s

Noon: Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa USA

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, MILB

6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob……………………………………………………………..700-AM

All events subject to change

