On the air
Mon., May 9, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Oakland at Detroit (Game 1) MLB
4 p.m.: Boston at Atlanta TBS
6:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Diego MLB
6:40 p.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA Playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Miami TNT
7 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix TNT
Hockey, NHL
3:30 p.m.: 2022 Draft Lottery ESPN
4 p.m.: Boston at Carolina ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Toronto ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Minnesota ESPN
7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Edmonton ESPN2
Lacrosse, Men’s
5 p.m.: Premier Lacrosse League Draft ESPNU
Soccer, Men’s
Noon: Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa USA
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, MILB
6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob……………………………………………………………..700-AM
All events subject to change
