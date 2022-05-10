Defective kitchen light sparked fire that displaced 8; second fire sends woman to hospital
UPDATED: Tue., May 10, 2022
A fire early Sunday morning in Chief Garry Park Neighborhood that displaced eight people was caused by a defective kitchen light.
The fire was reported just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of East Marshall Avenue. Residents escaped as the fire spread. One man had minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. He has been released.
A defective kitchen light caused the electrical fire, the fire department said.
Early Monday morning, another fire broke out at 227 E. Lacrosse Ave. Everyone escaped, but one woman was taken to the hospital. She has since been released.
The fire originated on the east wall of the home by a shed, according to the fire department. The fire quickly spread to the base of the home, consuming the shed and extending to the home’s top floor, the fire department said.
The cause of the fire remained undetermined as of Tuesday morning, but arson had not been ruled out, the department said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.