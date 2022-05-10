Defective kitchen light sparked fire that displaced 8; second fire sends woman to hospital

A fire early Sunday morning in Chief Garry Park Neighborhood that displaced eight people was caused by a defective kitchen light.

The fire was reported just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of East Marshall Avenue. Residents escaped as the fire spread. One man had minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. He has been released.

A defective kitchen light caused the electrical fire, the fire department said.

Early Monday morning, another fire broke out at 227 E. Lacrosse Ave. Everyone escaped, but one woman was taken to the hospital. She has since been released.

The fire originated on the east wall of the home by a shed, according to the fire department. The fire quickly spread to the base of the home, consuming the shed and extending to the home’s top floor, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remained undetermined as of Tuesday morning, but arson had not been ruled out, the department said.