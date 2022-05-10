Guy Fieri visits Jim Belushi’s Oregon cannabis farm, coast and more NW stops in ‘Guy’s All-American Road Trip’

Guy Fieri, center, is seen in Leavenworth last June. His son Hunter Fieri is seen at left in the sunglasses. (Courtesy of KHQ)

By Kristi Turnquist Oregonian

You can watch “Guy’s All-American Road Trip” when it premieres June 3 on the Food Network. You can also live stream the show, and other Food Network series, such as “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” on fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

In his hit Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” Guy Fieri has visited plenty of Northwest restaurants and food carts. Now, in a new show, “Guy’s All-American Road Trip,” the exuberant food personality joins up with family and friends for a culinary journey that includes stops in Northern California, Oregon and Washington.

We haven’t seen the four-episode series yet, but according to media materials, Fieri, his wife, Lori, and sons Hunter and Ryder load up their RV to hit the road accompanied by “a caravan of campers full of family and friends.”

Fieri, family and friends will travel the West Coast from Northern California through Oregon and into Washington. “From surfing sand dunes to an exhilarating jet-boat excursion down the Rogue River,” the news release says, “and from camping feasts featuring fresh ceviche from crab and cod right out of the water and a whole-hog barbecue, this road trip is full of mouthwatering meals, iconic destinations and lots of action-packed activities.”

Well, that sounds more eventful than a typical road trip, doesn’t it? Here’s more of what to expect from the media materials:

“Before they hit the highway, the Fieris meet up with the five other families coming along for the adventure. Notorious for surprises, Guy reveals to the group that this isn’t an average vacation as there will be family vs. family competitions at each stop along the way. First up is Alexandre Family Farms, an organic, regenerative farm in Crescent City, Calif., where they learn firsthand how to milk cows, and one family creams the others with the most amount of milk.

“The farm fun doesn’t stop there, as they head over to the chicken coop for a dizzying egg relay race. Then they head to Gold Beach, Oregon, for a wild 64-mile long jet-boat excursion. After working up an appetite on the water, the Fieris and friends go back to the campsite to enjoy a real-deal, homemade Mexican feast with Al Pastor, Carne Asada and Achiote Chicken Fajitas.”

“With hundreds of miles to cover, and incredible roadside eats to enjoy, including campground curry, homemade pork egg rolls and fresh Dungeness crab boil, the Fieris continue to lead the way up the West Coast. In Florence, Oregon, Guy and his buddies go on an epic ride in the sand dunes in Honeyman State Park, while the kids try sand boarding. Plus, the families go head-to head in mini golf and go-carting. Back at the campsite, Ryder gets a lesson on how to make the crispiest fried chicken.”

“Next up, they stop in Leavenworth, Washington, to check out a Bavarian village for some traditional treats at a bakery known for its gingerbread. It’s game on as the families compete to decorate the most impressive gingerbread house. Then, there’s more thrills and competition as the families go ziplining. Before heading to the campgrounds, they make a pit stop for outrageous milkshakes at a retro stainless-steel diner in the middle of the mountains.”

And here comes the marijuana pun: “Ending the trip on a high note, Guy and Hunter visit Jim Belushi at his family’s Oregon farm to cook up Albanian Belushi-family recipes, as well as American favorites like ribs and pizza – done with Guy’s special touch. Then, there is one last challenge as the families battle it out in their final game to determine who is winner.”

In January, Belushi talked to the Oregonian/OregonLive about Fieri’s visit, which was also shown during an episode of “Growing Belushi,” the Discovery series about Belushi’s Southern Oregon cannabis farm. “I’ve known Guy for over 10 years,” Belushi said, adding that he has visited the home of Fieri, who Belushi described as “just a ball, and his family is so lovely.”

As Belushi said, the guest appearance on “Growing Belushi” happened because of Fieri’s road-trip show. Fieri got in touch, Belushi recalled, and said, “Jimmy, I’m coming right down on the 5, isn’t your farm right there? Why don’t we stop by, and I’ll cook a little something. So, he showed up with 30 people and a truck with a kitchen in it, and, like, 18 cameras.”

In the announcement of “Guy’s All-American Road Trip,” Fieri says, “I’m stoked to hit the open road with my friends and family for an unforgettable trip where we’ll experience all the flavors, people and places that make the West Coast so special. And of course I’m throwin’ in a little bit of competition to keep them all on their toes!”

“Guy’s All-American Road Trip” premieres at 9 p.m. June 3 on the Food Network.