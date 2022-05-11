Utah State transfer cornerback Cam Lampkin pledges to Washington State

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Washington State shored up its secondary, securing a commitment from an experienced transfer cornerback in Cam Lampkin – a key defender for Utah State last season.

Lampkin pledged to WSU on Tuesday evening, announcing his decision over Twitter. He signed his national letter of intent the next day. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Texan has two years of eligibility remaining.

He started 13 games for the Mountain West Conference champion Aggies last year, totaling 43 tackles and finishing in a tie for the team lead with six pass deflections. Lampkin broke into the Aggies’ first unit as a sophomore in 2020, starting four of six games.

A three-star recruit (247Sports) coming out of Poteet High in Mesquite, Texas, Lampkin made two starts as a true freshman at Utah State and appeared in every contest. On his career, Lampkin has 73 tackles, 10 PBUs and an interception across 33 games.

He helped Utah State hold its opponents to 230.9 passing yards per game in 2021. The Aggies ranked 62nd nationally in pass defense efficiency.

In Pullman, Lampkin will reunite with Ray Brown, who coached Utah State’s cornerbacks last season then joined first-year head coach Jake Dickert’s new WSU staff in January.

Lampkin will presumably vie for a role in the Cougs’ CB rotation, which returns four players from its 2021 secondary – Derrick Langford Jr., Chau Smith-Wade, Kaleb Ford-Dement and Chris Jackson.