Business Beat

Health

Dr. Jonathan Lee has accepted the role of medical innovation director for the Pullman Regional Hospital Center for Learning and Innovation. Lee joined the hospital’s pediatric medicine practice, Palouse Pediatrics, in 2021. Lee attended medical school at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and completed his residency at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Jessemae Welsh has joined Providence as its first breast surgeon in Spokane, helping expand the oncology department. Welsh completed her fellowship through the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science in Rochester, Minnesota.

Law

Winston & Cashatt has hired Jacob T. Allen as an associate attorney. Allen focuses on family law, including custody, custody modifications, child support and all forms of marriage dissolutions. He graduated from Gonzaga University School of Law in 2018, while receiving recognition for his work as an associate editor of Gonzaga’s Law Review.

Organizations

Emilie Cameron has been hired as president and CEO of the Downtown Spokane Partnership by the organization’s board of directors. Cameron has 15 years of experience leading strategic urban development initiatives, policy, communications and fundraising. Cameron most recently was vice president for Randle Communications, a public relations firm in Sacramento, California, holding the role of vice president for the city’s top agency.