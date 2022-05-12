Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Tyler A. Galloway and Sydney J. Densmore, both of Spokane.

Kristopher T. Zarek and June J. Usab, both of Liberty Lake.

Tanner C. Fowler, of Spokane Valley, and Kelsey R. Bliss, of Liberty Lake.

Nicholas M. W. Russell and Victoria R. Ryan, both of Medical Lake.

Alexander M. Ferraro, of Chattaroy, and Katrin T. Pardue, of Spokane.

Nathan S. Samuel and Ericka E. Hardin, both of Spokane.

Jordan M. Harries, of Topeka, Kan., and Megan R. Crossley, of Spokane.

Austin D. Gatons, of Encinitas, Calif., and Racheal R. Schlect, of San Diego.

Jacob L. Patrick and Rebecca J. Benvidez, both of Post Falls.

Shawn E. Plumb and Jessica M. Gennett, both of Spokane.

Duncan M. Burns and Marie E. Taylor, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

American Express National Bank v. Krista Phillips, money claimed owed.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Rose M. Tenrink, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Marlene A. Brian, restitution of premises.

Bernard F. Comer v. TRAFFICORP, complaint for damages for personal injuries.

Mackay Group LLC v. Alan Hannah, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Knox, Susan D. and John D.

Frisk, Michelle L. and Ricci K.

Carsten, Darrel W. and Sherry A. B.

Legal separations granted

Reynvaan, Jennifer and Erik

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Mickey Burgess, 45; two months in jail with credit given for 36 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Jessie T. Miller, 26; $1,000 in restitution, two months in jail with credit given for 46 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Michael J. Ely, 45; 14 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

Brynn L. Tobler, 19; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Madisyn N. Toombs, 24; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Chaiya S. Rodin, 21; 19 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, after being found guilty of two counts of third-degree attempted retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Pedro M. Ortiz, 31; 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Davion J. Schauman, 25; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to tampering with a domestic violence witness and criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Dane D. Hill, 24; 78 days in jail, two counts of no-contact order violation.

Jean M. McCullough, 63; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Scott M. A. Rankin, 30; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, hit and run of unattended property.

Holly J. Robinson, 47; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Joseph M. Schott, 34; 72 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Dylan J. Swan, 21; 29 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Vincent M. Williams, 32; 17 days in jail, false statement and possession of vehicle prowling tools.