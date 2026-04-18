77-year-old woman dies in rollover crash near Ritzville

A 77-year-old Lind, Washington, woman was killed in a two-vehicle rollover crash Friday on U.S. Highway 395, 5 miles south of Ritzville, according to Washington State Patrol.

Betty M. Harris was driving shortly after 3:30 p.m. south on the highway in a 2005 Honda Civic when she stopped in the road, troopers said in a news release. Another southbound vehicle, a 2019 Toyota Tundra driven by Natalie Debusschere, crashed into the back of the Honda, causing both vehicles to roll.

Harris, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to the release. Debusschere, 55, of Ellensburg, was injured and taken to a hospital. Debusschere was not wearing a seat belt.

It’s unclear why Harris stopped in the road.