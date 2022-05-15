Family Calendar for May 16-23 – Dozer Day 2022, Soar Into Summer, Troops Program and Wonder Wednesdays

Soar Into Summer – Pick up a wood cutout butterfly from Avenue West Gallery and decorate it to be displayed and/or sold through the month of June. Must be returned to Avenue West by May 30. Open to artists of all ages. Through May 30, Avenue West Gallery, 907 W. Boone Ave., Suite B. $5. (509) 838-4999.

Storytime Play and Learn – Share books and songs and spend time in open play with learning activities and craft projects. Open to preschoolers and their families. Available at various times and library branches throughout the week. Visit spokanelibrary.org for more information. Through Dec. 31, Spokane Public Library. Free.

Teen Summer Reading BookBlitz – The Coeur d’Alene Public Library is hosting a Teen Summer Reading BookBlitz for ages 13-19. To join, review four books, and you’ll get the fifth one free/ Punch cards available at Coeur d’Alene Library. The grand prize winner will be selected at the end of the summer. Through Aug. 31. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Bike to Work Week – Start Bike to Work Week with a free hearty breakfast at the North Bank Shelter adjacent to the Ice Age Floods Playground in Riverfront Park. Monday, 7 a.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. (509) 625-6601.

Storytime Shorts – Hear stories that help children learn language and early literacy skills. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. Also available on YouTube at scld.org/storytime-shorts-playlist. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Salvation Army Troops Program – The Salvation Army has a child-friendly program for boys and girls, potty-trained preschool through 12th grade. Fun and teaches valuable life skills at every level of growth. Children earn emblems that encourage learning, development and positive social habits. The program includes Moonbeams (potty-trained preschool to kindergarten), Sunbeams & Explorers (first through fifth grade) and Girl Guards & Rangers (sixth through 12th grade). This wholesome life-skills program is at 5 p.m. Tuesdays at 222 E. Indiana Ave. For more info, call (509) 325-6810.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual story time for preschoolers on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesday, 10-10:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Wonder Wednesdays – A virtual story time featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Picture Book Chat – Discover new picture books that children will enjoy with librarians Mary Ellen and Sheri. Watch at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict.com. Wednesday, 1 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children ages 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 448-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Online Storytime – Read stories, sing songs and share fingerplays. Open to children ages 2-5 and their families. Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Register at scld.org. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Drop in and Play – Play board and card games together in a relaxing, positive environment. Open to all ages. Thursday, May 19, Noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Rummage Sale – The Vine Church rummage sale. Donations can be dropped off at the Vine the week prior to the event, and 100% of the proceeds from the rummage sale will go to provide free summer camps for the kids of the community. Friday-May 22, 8 a.m. The Vine Church, 9407 N. Government Way, Hayden. (208) 449-2080.

Mom’s Group (Walkers) – A free walk for moms with babies ages 1 and younger. For more information, visit nurturespokane.com/upcoming-events. Friday, 10 a.m. Nurture Lactation, 2607 S. Southeast Blvd., #B150. Free. (509) 954-5337.

Dungeons and Dragons for Teens – Play a virtual game of Dungeons and Dragons with teens in the Spokane area. All skill levels welcome. For more information and to register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 3-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Self-Published Story Time – Join Miss Delaney on the Children’s Library Facebook page as she reads stories written by self-published authors. Visit cdalibrary.org for more information. Friday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson, then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Science From Home – Librarian Molly presents a science experiment each week on the library’s Facebook page facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. For children ages 8 and older and their families. Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Spokane County Library District. Free. (509) 893-8200.

Mothers of May Open House – Play games and meet and learn about the wonders of animal life cycles. Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. West Valley Outdoor Learning Center, 8508 E. Upriver Drive, Building B, Spokane Valley. $5 donation. (509) 340-1028.

Dozer Day 2022 – Need a place to take the kids to get some energy out? Dozer Day is an annual, community event hosted by the excavation industry to give kids an opportunity to operate heavy construction equipment and enjoy many other excavation-related activities for less than the cost of going to the movies. Event includes food, giveaways, pipe and tire crawls, garbage trucks, fire trucks, an ambulance and many other activities. Presented by NUCA Eastern Washington and North Idaho in partnership with the Nutter Foundation. Advance tickets at ewni.dozerday.org. Saturday-May 22, 11 a.m. Cabela’s, 101 N. Cabela Way, Post Falls. Advance: $8 child, $10 adult; prices higher at the gate. (208) 777-6300.

Drop in and RPG – Play tabletop role playing games using cooperative problem solving. Open to adults and children ages 5 and older. Every first and third Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299..

Bingo at the St. John, LaCrosse and Uniontown Libraries – Pie and bingo at the LaCrosse Library. May 23 at 12:30 p.m. Pie and bingo at the Uniontown Library. May 25 at 6 p.m. These free events are made possible by the Friends of the Library who are sponsoring the prizes and desserts. For more information, contact LaCrosse branch manager Tami Schwartz at (509) 549-3770 or Uniontown branch manager Holly Meyer at (509) 229-5277. For additional upcoming events at all branches of Whitman County Library, follow us on social media or visit the library’s online events calendar at whitcolib.org. Whitman County Library, 102 S Main St., Colfax. (509) 397-4366.

Scribbler’s Society Virtual Writing Club – Writers of all ages meet via Zoom to write, edit drafts and take part in critique sessions. Email Lindsay Moore at lmoore@cdalibrary.org to register. May 23, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.