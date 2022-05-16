Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jacob J. Bogle and Brianna C. Smallidge, both of Spokane Valley.

Anthony D. Paulman and Marecris B. Gerona, both of Tumtum.

Destin B. Sebren and Andrea L. Brown, both of Spokane.

Brent W. Oliver and Jenna M. MacDougall King, both of Medical Lake.

Joshua J. Holman and Tiare P. K. Kuala, both of Spokane Valley.

Steven L. Stigall and Samantha A. Williams, both of Spokane Valley.

Anthony J. Schoen and Marjorie H. Thompson, both of Spokane.

Brendon Z. Melhaff and Jasmine P. Moua, both of Airway Heights.

Dwayne D. Olmstead, of Spokane and Rita V. Williams, of Spokane Valley.

Bruce M. Bales and Anna S. Harvey, both of Spokane Valley.

Colton S. Carr and Kelsie C. Hermins, both of Spokane Valley.

Justin D. White and Karen M. Thrasher, both of Spokane Valley.

Ian J. Forsyth and Gina K. Jeffreys, both of Spokane Valley.

Shane E. Sponcler and Lonna J. Verzal, both of Chattaroy.

David N. Pashkovsky, of Moses Lake and Liana V. Kopets, of Valleyford.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Deptartment of L&I v. Cannabis Green LLC, Lovely Buds, Simply Bud, et al., complaint.

US Bank National Association v. Esther M. Gentry, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. William McCreight, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Anteneh T. Taye, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Yusef L. Brown, money claimed owed.

Michael Ryan v. Darron Woolley, Spokane Podiatry, medical malpractice.

Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP v. K, C & Son LLC, complaint.

Main Street Industrial Park LLC v. Rehistoric Wood Products LLC, restitution of premises.

Rickey Harris v. Inland Northwest Council Boy Scouts of America, Spokane Public Schools, Hamblen Elementary School, et al., complaint for damages.

Umpqua Bank v. Judith Hillman, foreclosure.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Zigler, Keith L. and Cari J.

Mines, Anthony N. Sr. and Roseanna M.

Pickard, Karyl L. and Daniel L.

Leonard, Andrew D. and Krystal M.

Roberts, Cal B. X. and Ortega, Nancy N.

Young, Simeon S. and Heidi E.

Royston, Jill D. and Kevin L.

Hagman, Byron G. and Larissa D.

Stanton, Shelby M. and Charles E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Danielee K. Zurcher, 21; 24.75 months in jail, 24.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, attempted first-degree burglary, resisting arrest and third-degree theft.

Trenton E. Gregory, 23; 15 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to reckless vehicular assault.

Tayarii L. Brooks, 35; 27.75 months in prison, 27.75 of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Mohammad A. Jalhoom, 24; $737.43 in restitution, six months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and third-degree retail with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkgren

Davion J. Schauman, 25; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, second-degree possession of stolen property and two counts of violation of order.

Judge Michael P. Price

Octaviano Alvarez, 31; 59 days in jail with credit given for 59 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree retail theft.

Jacob R. Snarr, 26; 191 days in jail with credit given for 191 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Jonathan L. Fordham, 35; two months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Jacob C. Miller, 34; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Tony Hazel

Douglas D. Thompson, 34; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Savanna Merrill, 28; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault.

Mya C. Byers also known as Mia C. Byers, 27; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Dennis Jabjulan, 31; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Cody M. Sutton, 31; 293 days in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Todd G. Hesseltine 49; seven days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Walker H. Morgan, 28; one day in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Robert E. Best, IV, 35; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, false statement to public servant.

Benny Bruno, 40; 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Cassie L. Gaber, 33; 43 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Miranda L. Groth, 28; $500 fine, three days in jail, 12 months of probation, reckless driving and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Ryan C. Camp, 40; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.