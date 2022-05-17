Spokane man dies in Northern California car crash

A 65-year-old Spokane man died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in northern California.

California Highway Patrol Dispatch in Susanville received multiple calls around 11:10 a.m. of a reckless driver, later identified as David Parry, traveling east from Susanville, according to a highway patrol news release.

Parry continued south in a 1996 Toyota Camry on U.S. Highway 395, crossed over the center line into the northbound lane of the highway into oncoming traffic, officers said. Patrol units were en route but were unable to intercept Parry before the collision.

Edgar Guzman, 31, of Reno, Nevada, was traveling north on the highway in a 2019 Toyota Highlander, saw the oncoming vehicle and swerved to the right. He was unable to avoid being struck by Parry, the release said.

Officers said the collision caused Guzman’s vehicle to overturn. Parry was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

Guzman and his three juvenile passengers received moderate injuries, the news release said. The crash is under investigation.