Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dawn A. T. Reinhardt and Jennifer K. Lantz, both of Spokane.

Andrew M. Schimmels and Sierra L. Klucikowski, both of Spokane Valley.

Garrett M. Paxton, of Richland, and Gabriella I. Coprivnicar, of Boise.

Benjamin R. Sanchez and Nicola F. Stachofsky, both of Spokane.

Lucas J. Knack and Isabelle G. Chuy, both of Spokane.

Tyler A. Arnold and Nathasha M. Usai, both of Spokane.

Robert L. Duft and Jo A. Sandstrom, both of Colbert.

Stephen D. Driggers and Bethanie L. Oslund, both of Cheney.

Matthew L. Wilson and Kelsey A. Loweree, both of Otis Orchards.

James T. Brozik and Lillian J. Sowa, both of Spokane.

Joseph P. Brison and Jessica A. Burgett, both of Spokane.

Colin W. Buscher and Tawnee G. Dean, both of Deer Park.

Austin A. Foster and Autum D. Shull, both of Cheney.

Ryan E. Somers and Laura E. Talaga, both of Spokane.

Adam J. Sonneland, of Colbert, and Addy P. Woolery, of Spokane.

George R. Curtis and Reanna L. Ryser, both of Mead.

Edward M. Connolly and Karrina K. Dehle, both of Easthampton, Massachusetts.

Christian E. Kottke and Jeslyn M. Lemke, both of Gaston, Oregon.

Griffin P. Stroyan and Elizabeth R. Grubb, both of Chewelah.

Calvin B. White and Rachel L. Foye, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Park Tower Senior Housing LP v. Cassandra Claassen, restitution of premises.

Realty Northwest LLC v. Tom McCardle, restitution of premises.

Samantha Finnoe v. Maria Sturgeon, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Townhomes Cheney LLC v. William J. Raintree, restitution of premises.

Nationwide Capital Investments LLC v. Shawna Kultgen, et al., restitution of premises.

Gilbert A. Valencia v. Safeway Inc., complaint for damages.

Discount Lumber & Building Supplies Inc. v. JRM Exclusive Home Design LLC, complaint for breach of contract and damages.

Bella Tess LLC v. Abigail Ngige, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo West LLC v. Julius Harris, restitution of premises.

Karen Lindberg v. Estate of Robert L. Johnston, complaint on creditor’s claim and for determination of a committed inmate relationship.

Dustin Firth v. Midori Gaskin, complaint for damages.

Berkley National Insurance Co. v. Avista Corporation, property damages.

Audrianna Simpson v. Wal-Mart Stores Inc., complaint.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Patrick D. Hughes, 43; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Octaviano Alvarez, 31; 43 months in prison, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Michael P. Price

Ryan R. Bronowski, 33; 50 months in prison, after being found guilty of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Shonto K. Pete, 42; 87 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Judge Tony Hazel

Lee A. Broadsword, 28; 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Ivan V. Kriger, 51; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, six months of probation, after being found guilty of attempted first-degree theft and presenting a false claim for insurance purposes.

Derrick G. Bonato, 39; 20 days in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

David E. Lee, 30; 24 months of prison-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to six counts of second-degree identity theft, forgery, attempted first-degree theft, attempt to elude a police vehicle and two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Olivia E. Elliot-Cline, 26; 18 days in jail, obstructing an officer.

Richard C. Esquivel, 61; 10 days in jail, third-degree possession of stolen property.

Levi Z. Flagel, 28; 21 days in jail, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest.

Rodolfo Flores, 41; $350 fine, 14 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Rylee D. V. Francisco, 22; 14 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Nicholas A. C. Nolen, 31; 39 days in jail, possession of a dangerous weapon.

Serenity R. Oswald, 32; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.