Incumbents cast out in Kootenai County primary election that backed further right candidates

Voters in Kootenai County sided with the existing Republican group that has criticized candidates, including incumbents, as not conservative enough in Tuesday’s primary election.

The entire slate of candidates endorsed by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee appeared headed for primary victories, and thus likely election in November, in solidly red North Idaho. That includes a primary defeat for incumbent Kootenai County Commissioner Chris Fillios, who’d been involved with a public spat against the central committee over comments made to a Democratic group in 2020.

Fillios was defeated by Bruce Mattare, a marketing and finance professional who moved to Coeur d’Alene in 2006. Mattare earned 70% of the unofficial tally. There is no Democrat running for that seat in November.

Republican Central Committee-endorsed candidates for other countywide offices also emerged victorious in the GOP primary. Jennifer Locke earned more than 78% of the vote to succeed her boss, Jim Brannon, as Kootenai County clerk. Bela Kovacs earned 57.3% of the vote to retain his position as Kootenai County assessor. Duke Johnson, who’d run unsuccessfully to be a member of the Kootenai Health Board of Trustees last year, earned 63% of the primary vote to be the next Kootenai County coroner.

No Democrat has filed in any of those races, either.

The central committee-backed candidates also performed well in state legislative races, including the 4th legislative district, which encompasses all of Coeur d’Alene. Two incumbents, Reps. Paul Amador and Jim Addis, were defeated by challengers. Amador was beaten by challenger Elaine Price after ballots were counted Tuesday in a race where Amador was challenged for his conservative bonafides. Price will face Democrat Larry Bieber in November.

Joe Alfieri earned 52.2% of the vote in the GOP primary contest for the other House of Representatives seat in the district, defeating Addis. Alfieri will face Democrat Megan Dardis-Kunz in the November election.

Incumbent Sen. Mary Souza gave up her seat to run for Idaho Secretary of State. Souza came in third in that three-way Republican primary for the office. Ben Toews, an entrepreneur and tool manufacturing executive backed by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee, defeated Tara Malek with 59.7% of the vote to succeed Souza in the Senate.

The elections were a resounding defeat for the group calling itself the North Idaho Republicans, founded earlier this year in an attempt to combat “baseless claims, misinformation and outright lies” circulated by the Central Committee, which has drawn criticism in recent years for endorsing candidates in other contests that were nonpartisan. The Central Committee has disputed those claims.

The North Idaho Republicans group had endorsed incumbents Fillios, Amador and Addis in their races.

One legislative candidate who emerged victorious Tuesday drew an endorsement from neither of the GOP groups in the region. Former state Rep. Phil Hart, who served from 2004 to 2012 but later lost his home in Athol due to unpaid federal income taxes, earned more than 56% of the vote in the three-way primary for the state Senate seat in Legislative District 2, which envelopes Coeur d’Alene to the north and east.

The Kootenai County Elections Office reported 32,066 Republican votes were cast and 3,531 Democratic votes in Tuesday’s primary, with a total turnout of 35.2%. That’s down from the 36.8% turnout in the May 2020 primary, but greater than the 29.4% turnout in the May 2018 primary, the last gubernatorial primary election in Idaho.

This story is developing and will be updated.