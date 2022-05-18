Joya host ribbon cutting

Joya Child & Family Development is holding a ribbon cutting Friday for its new 40,490-square-foot, two-story structure that will include individual treatment and therapy rooms, pediatric clinic space, offices and rooms for group sessions.

The new building, at 1016 N. Superior St., will more than double the size of Joya’s current center at 2118 W. Garland Ave. The ribbon cutting will be held at noon on Friday at the new location.

Joya is a nonprofit that offers comprehensive assessments, treatment and therapy for children up to age 3 who have developmental disabilities and delays.

“This is so much more than a building. We have an opportunity to have a lasting impact on our community,” Colleen Fuchs, Joya executive director, said in a news release.

Google insolvent in Russia

LONDON – Google says its Russian subsidiary is planning to file for bankruptcy because it can’t pay staff and suppliers.

Russian state media reported Wednesday that the U.S. tech company’s Russian subsidiary, Google LLC, submitted notice of its intention to declare bankruptcy to a national registry, Fedresurs.

The company said in a press statement that it filed for bankruptcy because the “Russian authorities’ seizure of Google Russia’s bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function, including employing and paying Russia-based employees, paying suppliers and vendors, and meeting other financial obligations.”

Google, which had previously suspended its business operations in Russia, said it would continue to provide its free services there, including Search, YouTube, Gmail, Maps, its Android operating system and its Play app store.

