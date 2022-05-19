10 under $10 for May 20-17 – ‘The Northman,’ ‘The Shining,’ EWU Symphony Orchestra and Soar Into Summer

1 “The Northman” – 7 p.m. Friday, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. From director Robert Eggers comes “The Northman,” an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder.” 140 minutes. Rated R. For more information, visit kenworthy.org or call (208) 882-8537. Admission: $7

2 “The Shining” – 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Magic Lantern Theatre, 25 W. Main Ave. The Magic Lantern’s classic film series continues with Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining.” 146 minutes. Rated R. For more information, visit magiclanternonmain.com or call (509) 209-2383. Admission: $10

3 Soar Into Summer – daily through May 30, Avenue West Gallery, 907 W. Boone Ave., Suite B. Members of the community are invited to decorate wood-cut butterflies provided by Avenue West Gallery. Pieces returned to the gallery by May 30 will be displayed through June. Artists of all ages are welcome to participate. For more information, visit avenuewestgallery.com or call (509) 838-4999. Admission: $5

4 Works by Miguel Gonzales and Ladd Bjorneby – daily through May 29, Pottery Place Plus, 203 N. Washington St. Chicano-American photographer Miguel Gonzales and Scandinavian-American painter Ladd Bjorneby present a collection of photographs and paintings. Gonzales’s photography highlights his Mexican culture and American upbringing while honoring the Indigenous heritage in each composition. Hours are Mondays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, visit potteryplaceplus.com or call (509) 327-6920. Admission: FREE

5 “Blue Doors and Dragons” – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The latest production from Blue Door Theatre, “Blue Doors and Dragons” is an improvised comedy show inspired by tabletop RPGs and the roll of the dice. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com or call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

6 Wonder Weekend Market – 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Wonder Building, 835 North Post St. A weekend farmers and craft market featuring food, drinks and local vendors hosted by the Wonder Building. Through Oct. 22. For more information, visit wonderspokane.com or call (509) 534-5039.

7 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

8 EWU Symphony Orchestra: Beethoven 5 – 7:30 p.m. Monday, Eastern Washington University, Showalter Hall Auditorium, 526 Fifth St., Cheney. The EWU Symphony Orchestra will perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s 5th symphony along with music by EWU student composer Sarah Espinoza and 2020 Concerto Competition winner Grace Ahola during their spring concert. For more information, visit inside.ewu.edu and search Beethoven 5. Admission: $10 adults, $5 seniors, free for students

9 Contra Dance at the Woman’s Club – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. Spokane Folklore Society presents an evening of contra dance at the Woman’s Club of Spokane. Dancers at all levels are welcome. Beginners or anyone hoping for a refresher should arrive 15 minutes early for a lesson. First-time dancers get a coupon for a free dance night. Students with ID get in at member pricing. For more information, visit spokanefolklore.org. Admission: $10 general admission, $7 members and dancers ages 18 and younger.

10 Monday Night Blues Jam – 7 p.m. Monday, Eichardt’s Pub, Grill, & Coffee House, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Host John Firshi invites local musicians to join him onstage at Eichardt’s Pub for an evening of blues. For more information, visit eichardtspub.com. Admission: FREE