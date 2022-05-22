Business beat

Art

Georgia Oxford has been named capital campaign manager for the Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center. Oxford previously worked at the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce as director of membership and events.

Banking

Danielle Andreasen has been hired as vice president of enterprise digital support at Numerica Credit Union. Andreasen will be managing workforce analytics, quality assurance and knowledge-base systems. She previously was vice president of enterprise workforce optimization at Columbia Bank.

Connie Norris has been hired as a cash management service representative at Numerica Credit Union, working directly with cannabis business accounts. Norris previously served as an account analyst at Washington Trust Bank.

Engineering

Brooke Giordano has been promoted to senior marketing coordinator in the Spokane office of DCI engineers. Giordano supports corporate marketing and industrial engineers at the Spokane and Portland offices.

Devin Marcy has been promoted to a project manager in the Spokane office of DCI engineers. Marcy is supporting the Sacajawea and Almira middle school project while mentoring new hires about different structural systems.

Hospitality

Ana Liberty has been named the director of national accounts West and Southern U.S. for Visit Spokane. Liberty has a degree in hospitality management and previously worked as the national account director for Travel Portland.

Kristina Ovies has been named the director of national accounts Central U.S. for Visit Spokane. Ovies previously worked as the national sales director at Nugget Casino Resort in Reno, Nevada.

Chuck Carter has been hired as a sales manager for Visit Spokane. He previously worked for WestCoast Hospitality Corp. and the Red Lion Hotels Corp. as a global director of sales.

Transportation

Scott Corbitt has been named the new general manager of Port of Lewiston. He was the Valley Vision president and CEO. Corbitt earned a law degree from the University of Montana and has more than 11 years of experience working in litigation.

Honors

Edmund O. Schweitzer III, founder, president and chief technology officer of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman, received an honorary doctorate of engineering from Purdue University. The university recognized Schweitzer as a pioneer in digital power protection and for his many other career achievements, including being a recipient of the IEEE Medal in Power Engineering and his 2019 induction into the National Inventors Hall of Fame.