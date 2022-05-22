Float, marching band winners announced for 84th annual Armed Forces Torchlight Parade

The town of Davenport took top float honors at the 84th annual Armed Forces Torchlight Parade on Saturday during Spokane’s Lilac Festival.

The Lilac Sweepstakes Award for best overall community float was awarded to Davenport, the festival’s association announced Sunday. Other top prizes went to Manson Apple Blossom (Queen’s Award), Prosser (President’s Award) and Washington State Apple Blossom in Wenatchee (Grand Marshall Award).

The Evelyn Jones Best Overall Equestrian Award went to Happy Canyon Indian Princesses. The Michael Dedmon Memorial Award of Excellence in Equestrian went to Miss Cheney Radio. Other winners included Pendleton Roundup (Royalty award), Spokane C.O.P.S. (Specialty and Pooper Scooper awards) and Ellensburg Rodeo Posse (Community award).

High school marching bands earning the Lilac Gold Standard Award at this year’s parade, the first held since 2019, included (in alphabetical order): Cheney, Colville, Davenport, East Valley, Ferris, Lewis and Clark, Liberty, Mead, Moses Lake, Mt. Spokane, North Central, Prosser, Reardan-Edwall, Ridgeline, Riverside/Deer Park, Rogers, Southeast Washington, Sunnyside, University and West Valley. Olympic View Middle School also earned the award.