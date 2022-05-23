On the air
Mon., May 23, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Miami at Tampa Bay MLB
6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Diego TBS
6:40 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA
6 p.m.: Western Conference Final: Golden State at Dallas TNT
Golf, College Women
9 a.m.: NCAA National Championship Team Match Play Quarterfinals GOLF
2 p.m..: NCAA National Championship Team Match Play Semifinals GOLF
Tennis
2 a.m. (Wednesday): The French Open, Second Round TENNIS
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, MILB
6:30 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
