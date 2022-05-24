Elvis Andrus, Jed Lowrie homer, A’s end 13-game skid against Mariners

Associated Press

SEATTLE — Elvis Andrus hit a tying homer in the sixth, singled and scored in the seventh and the Oakland Athletics snapped a 13-game losing streak against the Seattle Mariners with a 7-5 victory on Tuesday night.

Tony Kemp had three hits for the Athletics and Jed Lowrie also homered.

With the score tied at 5 in the seventh, Andrus’ single off Anthony Misiewicz (0-1) was deflected by left fielder Jesse Winker. The error allowed Sean Murphy to score the go-around run. Luis Barrera then drove in Andrus with a double to give Oakland a two-run lead.

Sam Moll (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the A’s, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Their skid against the Mariners dated to last July 23.

Dany Jiménez earned his ninth save of the season.

Andrus, who had two hits, tied the score with a solo home run in the sixth.

The A’s fell behind 5-4 in the fifth after Ty France drove in a run and Julio Rodriguez followed with a towering, two-run homer to left field. It was Rodriguez’s fifth homer of the season and second in two games.

Oakland led 2-0 in the third thanks to RBIs from Chad Pinder and Lowrie, but France’s line drive in the bottom of the inning scored two for Seattle. France drove in three runs.

After Kemp hit a one-out single in the fifth, Lowrie followed with his third home run of the season to put A’s back ahead 4-2. Lowrie also had two hits.

The Mariners have lost five of their last six games.