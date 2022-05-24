Medical examiner identifies man found dead in early May in East Central Spokane

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person found dead on the side of the road earlier this month in East Central Spokane as 32-year-old Phillip Carroll.

Spokane police responded about 7 a.m. May 5 to Fourth Avenue and Freya Street after a caller reported seeing a person lying facedown, police said at the time.

The medical examiner’s website said the cause and manner of Carroll’s death is pending.