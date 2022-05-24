Medical examiner identifies man found dead in early May in East Central Spokane
UPDATED: Tue., May 24, 2022
The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person found dead on the side of the road earlier this month in East Central Spokane as 32-year-old Phillip Carroll.
Spokane police responded about 7 a.m. May 5 to Fourth Avenue and Freya Street after a caller reported seeing a person lying facedown, police said at the time.
The medical examiner’s website said the cause and manner of Carroll’s death is pending.
