Tesla Service Center now open in Liberty Lake
Tue., May 24, 2022
Liberty Lake is now home to a Tesla Service Center.
Spokane-based Baker Construction & Development Inc. had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the electric vehicle service center at 1805 N. Pepper Lane.
The Tesla Service Center features a 6,300-square-foot showroom and sales area and a 37,460-square-foot maintenance and service area.
The service center includes 240 parking spaces and 24 Tesla V3 Supercharger stations capable of delivering peak charge rates up to 250 kilowatts, according to Baker Construction.
Baker Construction broke ground on the Tesla center last year.
Tesla opened the first public V3 Supercharger site in 2019 at its Fremont, California, factory.
Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on its Liberty Lake service center.
Tesla operates more than 150 service centers nationwide, according to the company’s website.
