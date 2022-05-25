Child hit and killed by driver in downtown Coeur d’Alene
UPDATED: Wed., May 25, 2022
A child was struck and killed by an SUV late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Coeur d’Alene.
A “young juvenile” was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe pulling a small utility trailer in an alleyway near East Bancroft Avenue and North 11th Street, the Idaho State Police said in a news release late Tuesday night.
The child was found dead at the scene, according to police.
Police did not indicate if anyone had been arrested and said the incident remained under investigation.
Coeur d’Alene police Sgt. Jared Reneau said that while the agency did respond initially to the incident, the Idaho State Police are in charge of the investigation.
The Idaho State Police did not respond to multiple requests for comment Wednesday.
