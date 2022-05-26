Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Rogelio D. A. Romero and Luz Maria R. Argueta, both of Spokane Valley.

Tate M. M. Carey and Bailey R. Williams, both of Spokane.

Liam B. Olmstead and Heidi M. Sussenbach, both of Spokane.

Nicholas J. Kuiper, of Spokane Valley and Emma L. Hieronymus, of Spokane.

Tyler J. Gallagher and Miranda R. Coley, both of Spokane.

Stuart H. Bachman and Patricia A. Compton, both of Spokane.

Dylan R. Tipps and Hollie D. Reed, both of Electric City.

Gerald V. Janes and Barbara A. Goold, both of Mead.

Adam P. Winston and Susan J. Jarvis, both of Mead.

Jacob N. Fundahn and Jennifer S. Winter, both of Spokane.

Joseph M. Weinkam and Michelle C. Osenga, both of Coquitlam, Canada.

Josiah R. Werling and Andrea K. Goodwin, both of Spokane.

Zackary J. Correll, of Spokane and Charlotte M. Horn, of Colbert.

Douglas P. Gariepy and Patricia A. Malizia, both of Spokane.

Tanner J. Wallace and Briana L. Horton, both of Spokane.

Will S. Baker and Elizabeth D. Clark, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Progressive Northwestern Insurance Company v. Michael Gardner, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Duro Beam LLC v. Sean Green, complaint.

Prestige Financial Services, Inc. v. Kimberly Burnett, money claimed owed.

Douglas Weller v. James McCausland, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Donald and Jamie Stone v. Kaitlyn and Clifford Garrison, complaint for personal injuries and damages.

Kristin M. Beeler v. D. Lish’s Hamburgers Inc. v. complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Fowler, Jade and Slabaugh, Cody A.

Legal separations granted

Tremblay, Kevin and Amy

Moss, Kenneth D. Leisa A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Shawn A. Gilmore also known as Shawn A. Gilmour, 40; $1,034.76 restitution, two months in jail with credit given for 18 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Vincent G. Vierra, 37; two months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree domestic assault.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Gary C. Angell, 27; $1,846.14 restitution, 194 days in jail with credit given for 194 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and money laundering.

Dimitriy A. Golodyuk, 29; 44 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Rachelle R. Waite, 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Jacob D. Swain, 40; six months in jail converted to six months of electronic home monitoring, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree attempted trafficking and criminal mischief.

Jason M. Tittman, 42; 101.5 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Kara Winey, Spokane Valley; debts of $13,450.

Adam L. Plummer, Spokane; debts of $50,280.

Taylor R. Green, Moses Lake; debts of $51,100.

Robert L. Frome, Spokane; debts of $219,410.

Timothy D. and Peggy A. Hobbs, Spokane; debts of $393,730.

Cate DL Patton, Spokane; debts of $67,727.

Bobbi L. Robinson, Greenacres; debts of $65,226.

Timothy D. Bradley, Deer Park; debts of $34,831.

Andrew Meeland Elaimy, Spokane; debts of $132,211.

Wage-earner petitions

Kelly A. Burch-Moran, Spokane Valley; debts of $50,507.

Corinne R. Palmer, Spokane; debts of $76,192.

Chad E. and Sharon K. DeWitt, Colbert; debts of $76,289.

Theresa R. Phillips, Spokane; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Peter Bronsa, 34; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Heather M. Chavez, 38; $350 fine, 180 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, physical control.

Scott A. Davis, 30; $350 fine, two days in jail, physical control.

Candice M. Dykeman, 48; 24 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to transfer title within 45 days.

Eric E. Garcia, 42; $350 fine, 180 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Valandra L. R. Gonzales, 31; 43 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and two counts of theft.

Connor J. Klemke, 27; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Rashad McGuffey, 22; one day in jail, disorderly conduct.