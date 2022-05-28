Washington records
Sat., May 28, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Logan E. N. Stamos and Britney P. Manipakone, both of Cheney.
Nicholas J. Utecht and Victoria R. Buckner, both of Spokane.
Brandon N. Martin and Shaylee D. Little, both of Spokane.
Anthony M. Steeve and Alora K. Blackerby, both Spokane.
Nicholas A. Wilson and Jennifer E. Olson, both of Spokane.
Richard J. Schraner and Reagan K. Havey, both of Spokane.
Elias M. Newton and Devon M. Maxfield, both of Spokane.
Bogdan Kokhanevych and Molly K. Cardwell, both of Spokane.
Jeremy R. Jarrett and Cassandra J. Ferguson, both of Deer Park.
Benjamin M. Price and Kylie M. Kingsbury, both of Spokane.
Michael L. Henkoski, of Athol, and Kristi J. Murray, of Spokane.
Casey J. Sweet and Amariah A. Adams, both of Spokane Valley.
Joshua J. Ward, of Renton, and Natalie R. Foster, of Maple Valley.
Hennadii Butov, of Spokane Valley, and Anzhelika Varvalyuk, Nine Mile Falls.
Rotmi F. Akinwumi, of Spokane, and Patience O. Tabe, of Palestine, Texas.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Triple JJJ Property Management LLC v. Richard Wilson, complaint.
Luke Sontrop v. Mackenzie Lee, complaint.
Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. William D. Messenger, money claimed owed.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
Jacob J. Bocook, 37; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Matthew M. Munoz, 33; 44 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty of fourth-degree assault and criminal mischief.
Molly R. Holbrook, 31; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.
Judge John O. Cooney
Cameron R. Nelson, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.
Damon J. Ashe, 39; 33 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to reckless vehicular assault and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Michael J. Curran, 31; 143 days in jail with credit given for 143 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and violation of order.
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Todd J. Wixon, also known as Arlo J. Allen, 63; 50 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of residential burglary, third-degree assault, possessing burglary tools and two counts of bail jumping.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Paul E. N. Higginson, 20; $750 fine, one day in jail 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Joseph A. Shoop, 34; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Kara M. Van Tassel, 31; 12 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.
Grant H. Smith, 25; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.
Judge Patrick T. Johnson
Corbyn M. Nestor, 27; $750 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, reckless driving.
Judge Patti M. Walker
Brett I. Curtis, 25; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and harassment.
Edward W. Fidler, 30; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.
Billy J. Green, 30; four days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.
Xavier R. Harvey, 29; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.
Carter G. Howard, 27; 23 days in jail, 24 months of probation, two counts of harassment.
Eric C. Howard, 38; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.
Don M. Packard, 36; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.
Devon M. Plumb, 28; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.