Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Logan E. N. Stamos and Britney P. Manipakone, both of Cheney.

Nicholas J. Utecht and Victoria R. Buckner, both of Spokane.

Brandon N. Martin and Shaylee D. Little, both of Spokane.

Anthony M. Steeve and Alora K. Blackerby, both Spokane.

Nicholas A. Wilson and Jennifer E. Olson, both of Spokane.

Richard J. Schraner and Reagan K. Havey, both of Spokane.

Elias M. Newton and Devon M. Maxfield, both of Spokane.

Bogdan Kokhanevych and Molly K. Cardwell, both of Spokane.

Jeremy R. Jarrett and Cassandra J. Ferguson, both of Deer Park.

Benjamin M. Price and Kylie M. Kingsbury, both of Spokane.

Michael L. Henkoski, of Athol, and Kristi J. Murray, of Spokane.

Casey J. Sweet and Amariah A. Adams, both of Spokane Valley.

Joshua J. Ward, of Renton, and Natalie R. Foster, of Maple Valley.

Hennadii Butov, of Spokane Valley, and Anzhelika Varvalyuk, Nine Mile Falls.

Rotmi F. Akinwumi, of Spokane, and Patience O. Tabe, of Palestine, Texas.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Triple JJJ Property Management LLC v. Richard Wilson, complaint.

Luke Sontrop v. Mackenzie Lee, complaint.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. William D. Messenger, money claimed owed.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Jacob J. Bocook, 37; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Matthew M. Munoz, 33; 44 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty of fourth-degree assault and criminal mischief.

Molly R. Holbrook, 31; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Judge John O. Cooney

Cameron R. Nelson, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Damon J. Ashe, 39; 33 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to reckless vehicular assault and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Michael J. Curran, 31; 143 days in jail with credit given for 143 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and violation of order.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Todd J. Wixon, also known as Arlo J. Allen, 63; 50 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of residential burglary, third-degree assault, possessing burglary tools and two counts of bail jumping.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Paul E. N. Higginson, 20; $750 fine, one day in jail 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Joseph A. Shoop, 34; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Kara M. Van Tassel, 31; 12 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Grant H. Smith, 25; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Corbyn M. Nestor, 27; $750 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, reckless driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Brett I. Curtis, 25; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Edward W. Fidler, 30; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Billy J. Green, 30; four days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Xavier R. Harvey, 29; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Carter G. Howard, 27; 23 days in jail, 24 months of probation, two counts of harassment.

Eric C. Howard, 38; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Don M. Packard, 36; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Devon M. Plumb, 28; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespassing.