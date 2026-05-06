Group attacks man with machete near Donna Hanson Haven

A group of three people, one of which had a machete, attacked a man near Donna Hanson Haven earlier this week, court records say.

Police arrested Joshua D. Gonzales, 21, on suspicion of first-degree assault early Sunday morning. Gonzales was identified as one of the men involved in the attack.

According to court records, a 50-year-old man was hanging out at a bar on First Avenue Saturday when a female acquaintance showed up and asked him to come to the Browne Street viaduct with her. They grabbed a cigarette from his truck and began walking.

When they arrived, the woman said something to the effect of “get him.” That’s when a group of men started punching the victim, court records say. The victim chased after the woman, who threw his keys and ran away. He walked back to his truck, near the bar, and started looking for the keys but could not find them.

The victim knew the woman’s family lived at the Buder Haven Apartments in downtown Spokane, so he tried to find them in an effort to track down his keys, court records say. He was able to speak to her aunt, who told him to “talk to my friend.”

He was then hit in the head with a baton.

Another man started swinging a machete at his head. While being assaulted, the victim reported hearing the men say, “We’re the Mexican mafia.” The victim started throwing rocks at the men to defend himself, according to court records.

He was able to escape and walk to the nearby 7-Eleven on South Division Street, where a friend gave him a ride to meet up with a police officer at 5 p.m. The victim received multiple 1- to 3-inch lacerations across his face and one to his leg, according to court records.

That same day, the victim’s 2014 Nissan Titan was stolen from the area he left it after the alleged assault. Police arrested 41-year-old Teresa Pillivant on suspicion of possessing a stolen car, court records say.

Police were able to identify the assault suspect through surveillance video. Other officers had already detained Gonzales during a robbery in progress near East Pacific Avenue and South Division Street. He had on the same clothes observed in surveillance video and a machete in his waistband, court records say.

Gonzales told officers he had no knowledge of a fight. His bond was set at $25,000. No other arrests have been made, according to Spokane Police Officer Tricia Leming.