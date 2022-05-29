Business beat
Sun., May 29, 2022
Banking
Tanya Yost has been promoted to vice president at the Mountain West Bank’s Hayden branch. Yost has been with the company since 2020 and has more than 30 years in the financial industry.
Honors
The following area employee’s for Banner Bank have won the Banner’s Best award in recognition of exceptional customer service; Mary Allen, Deidre Arnold, Dustin Balam, Mike Beasley, Tracy Becker, Rebecca Carrillo, Josh Combs, Blair DeBeaumont, Cameron Eriksen, Erin Kloes, Chad Kubik, Angelina Malmsten, Ashton Mastor, Linnea McColgin, Craig Moore, Mohamed Rashed, David Rosenau, Tiffany Seeds, Trevor Shoemaker and Tonya Zimmerer.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.