Spokane, Washington
News >  Local business

Business beat

By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Banking

Tanya Yost has been promoted to vice president at the Mountain West Bank’s Hayden branch. Yost has been with the company since 2020 and has more than 30 years in the financial industry.

Honors

The following area employee’s for Banner Bank have won the Banner’s Best award in recognition of exceptional customer service; Mary Allen, Deidre Arnold, Dustin Balam, Mike Beasley, Tracy Becker, Rebecca Carrillo, Josh Combs, Blair DeBeaumont, Cameron Eriksen, Erin Kloes, Chad Kubik, Angelina Malmsten, Ashton Mastor, Linnea McColgin, Craig Moore, Mohamed Rashed, David Rosenau, Tiffany Seeds, Trevor Shoemaker and Tonya Zimmerer.

