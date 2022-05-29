Sunday morning fire in East Central neighborhood injures 1 firefighter
UPDATED: Sun., May 29, 2022
A fire in an East Central neighborhood antique store led to one Spokane firefighter being injured Sunday morning.
The blaze was reported to the fire department by a passing AMR ambulance in the 400 block of South Freya Street just after 7 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release. Firefighters initially believed the building was a residence, but it turned out to be an unoccupied antique store.
Crews were able to douse the flames in less than six minutes after arriving. The fire was contained to a kitchen area of the building. One firefighter received cuts that required stitches while fighting the fire, according to the fire department.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Water damage was also reported in the basement.
